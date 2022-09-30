Read full article on original website
Two Injured in Semi-Involved Crash on Highway 52 Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after an SUV and semi collided Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Semi-Hauler and a GMC Envoy were traveling north on Highway 52 just north of 490th Street when they collided near Mile Marker 74 just after 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota BCA investigating after officers shoot and injure sword-wielding man Friday night in North Branch
NORTH BRANCH, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – A man is expected to survive after he was shot by police Friday night in North Branch by what are described as “less-than-lethal rounds.”. According to a report provided by the Minnesota BCA, North Branch Police and deputies from the Chisago County Sheriff’s...
Waite Park man arrested Saturday morning after standoff with police
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- A 37-year-old man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police early Friday into Saturday morning.Around 2:18 a.m. the Waite Park Police Department says it received a report of a man who threatened a pointed a gun at a man on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.Officers say were initially unable to make contact with anyone at the home and returned to the address at 10:23 p.m. but no one answered the door.While waiting, police spotted a man with a gun partially exit the home. Officers say they tried to make contact with him, but he refused to speak with them.Police set up a perimeter around the house and began negotiating with the suspect. Residents in the neighborhood were asked to leave the area.After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the home at 2:05 a.m. Saturday and arrested the man for felony second-degree assault.
Armed assault suspect arrested after standoff in Waite Park
Multiple homes in Waite Park were evacuated during a standoff with an assault suspect that ended in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to the Waite Park Police Department, a man left a home on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North at around 2:20 a.m. Friday. He then threatened and pointed a gun at a man walking in the area.
Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing last weekend was found inside a car that went into a northern Minnesota lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicolas James Engen, from Blaine, was found Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes area. A preliminary investigation shows that Engen...
BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch
Officers and deputies in North Branch shot a man who authorities say was suicidal and armed with a sword on Friday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the incident happened in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, with North Branch police and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office arriving to find the reportedly suicidal man just before 10 p.m.
Coon Rapids man charged in armed carjacking outside Cub Foods
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of an armed carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine has been charged. Justin Michael Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in connection to the Sept. 24 incident at the Northtown Mall in which he's accused of shooting at a man who was trying to protect his daughter during the carjacking.
Car Hits Deer, Bursts Into Flames in Isanti County
ISANTI (WJON News) -- A woman was driving her car on an Isanti County road on Wednesday morning when she hit a deer. The car then burst into flames. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the driver and her dog were not hurt in the incident. The deer did not survive.
Death Toll in Minnesota Crash Rises to 3
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
Local officials disturbed by statewide "SWATTING" incident
(Willmar MN-) Local officials are reacting to last week's mass "swatting" incident across Minnesota. More than a dozen school districts, including Mankato, Rochester and Alexandria, were victimized by an anonymous caller who said there was a mass shooting incident taking place. Even though Willmar schools weren't targeted, Willmar Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm said when he heard about it it made him sick. Holm said with all the real incidents that have taken place across the country, people are on edge...
Men From Blaine, Minneapolis Found Guilty of Embezzlement
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota men have been found guilty of embezzling funds from Park Nicollet Health Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Gregory Koch of Minneapolis and 58-year-old Jerome Kangas of Blaine were found guilty of taking hundreds of thousand dollars from their employer over the course of five years.
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Minnesota Woman Accused of Murdering Son is Competent For Trial
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - After reviewing the results of psychological evaluations, a judge in the Twin Cities has ruled a 28-year-old woman is competent to stand trial for the shotgun slaying of her six-year-old son. The ruling was issued today in the case of Julissa Thaler of Spring Park....
Crowd evacuated at end of homecoming football game in Brooklyn Park
Police evacuated the crowd at the end of the homecoming football game at Park Center Senior High in Brooklyn Park Friday evening, blaming "unruly teens" who were trying to enter the stadium. The incident happened at 7 p.m., with Brooklyn Park Police Department saying its officers "were concerned about large...
Central Minnesota school workers plan strike
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - School support staff, including custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses, at a central Minnesota school district are set to strike after giving notice on Friday. Representatives with SEIU Local 284 said Friday afternoon that the union voted to give its ten-day notice...
Over 600 Fentanyl-Laced Pills Seized in Minnesota Drug Raid
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in central Minnesota are reporting the seizure of over 600 counterfeit painkillers they say are laced with fentanyl. A news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in Willmar on Monday. Authorities reported finding 625 counterfeit oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl.
Pequot Lakes Hands Lakers First Loss; QB Strand Out For Season With Broken Leg
PEQUOT LAKES, MN (KDLM) – The Pequot Lakes Patriots handed the Detroit Lakes Lakers football team their first loss of the season, winning 35-21 on their homecoming night. Detroit Lakes, who beat Pequot Lakes at Mollberg Field for their homecoming game last year, started the game by pinning Pequot Lakes at their own one-yard line on the opening kickoff. Sophomore kicker Nick Buboltz’s kickoff bounced at the five yard line, and the Patriots returner let the ball roll passed him, thinking it would sit in the endzone but the ball settled at the one and Pequot barely recovered. The Patriots offense marched down the field before a Grady Kirchner interception ended the drive deep in Laker territory.
School workers in Pequot Lakes unanimously vote to authorize strike
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- School workers in Pequot Lakes voted unanimously to authorize a strike and filed a 10-day notice Thursday that workers could begin their strike on Oct. 11.Custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses represented by the Service Employees International Union say they hope the strike will ensure a "fair contract."The Pequot Lakes School Board said in a letter sent to staff and family that they are "committed to negotiating in good faith while honoring our outstanding staff with competitive compensation increases and being financial stewards for our taxpayers."The district says it offered a wage increase the...
New Alomere Health Rehabilitation Center Groundbreaking
(Alexandria, MN)--On Friday, September 30th, Alomere Health and its guests braved the early autumn drizzle to hold a ground breaking event to celebrate the construction on a new outpatient Rehabilitation Center. The new facility part of a plan and commitment to significantly expand rehabilitation services including specialized outpatient rehabilitation therapy services.
