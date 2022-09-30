ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice, MN

Waite Park man arrested Saturday morning after standoff with police

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- A 37-year-old man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police early Friday into Saturday morning.Around 2:18 a.m. the Waite Park Police Department says it received a report of a man who threatened a pointed a gun at a man on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North.Officers say were initially unable to make contact with anyone at the home and returned to the address at 10:23 p.m. but no one answered the door.While waiting, police spotted a man with a gun partially exit the home. Officers say they tried to make contact with him, but he refused to speak with them.Police set up a perimeter around the house and began negotiating with the suspect. Residents in the neighborhood were asked to leave the area.After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the home at 2:05 a.m. Saturday and arrested the man for felony second-degree assault.
WAITE PARK, MN
Armed assault suspect arrested after standoff in Waite Park

Multiple homes in Waite Park were evacuated during a standoff with an assault suspect that ended in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to the Waite Park Police Department, a man left a home on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North at around 2:20 a.m. Friday. He then threatened and pointed a gun at a man walking in the area.
WAITE PARK, MN
BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch

Officers and deputies in North Branch shot a man who authorities say was suicidal and armed with a sword on Friday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the incident happened in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, with North Branch police and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office arriving to find the reportedly suicidal man just before 10 p.m.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
Coon Rapids man charged in armed carjacking outside Cub Foods

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of an armed carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine has been charged. Justin Michael Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in connection to the Sept. 24 incident at the Northtown Mall in which he's accused of shooting at a man who was trying to protect his daughter during the carjacking.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Death Toll in Minnesota Crash Rises to 3

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Local officials disturbed by statewide "SWATTING" incident

(Willmar MN-) Local officials are reacting to last week's mass "swatting" incident across Minnesota. More than a dozen school districts, including Mankato, Rochester and Alexandria, were victimized by an anonymous caller who said there was a mass shooting incident taking place. Even though Willmar schools weren't targeted, Willmar Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm said when he heard about it it made him sick. Holm said with all the real incidents that have taken place across the country, people are on edge...
WILLMAR, MN
Men From Blaine, Minneapolis Found Guilty of Embezzlement

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota men have been found guilty of embezzling funds from Park Nicollet Health Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Gregory Koch of Minneapolis and 58-year-old Jerome Kangas of Blaine were found guilty of taking hundreds of thousand dollars from their employer over the course of five years.
BLAINE, MN
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Central Minnesota school workers plan strike

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - School support staff, including custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses, at a central Minnesota school district are set to strike after giving notice on Friday. Representatives with SEIU Local 284 said Friday afternoon that the union voted to give its ten-day notice...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
Over 600 Fentanyl-Laced Pills Seized in Minnesota Drug Raid

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in central Minnesota are reporting the seizure of over 600 counterfeit painkillers they say are laced with fentanyl. A news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence in Willmar on Monday. Authorities reported finding 625 counterfeit oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl.
WILLMAR, MN
Pequot Lakes Hands Lakers First Loss; QB Strand Out For Season With Broken Leg

PEQUOT LAKES, MN (KDLM) – The Pequot Lakes Patriots handed the Detroit Lakes Lakers football team their first loss of the season, winning 35-21 on their homecoming night. Detroit Lakes, who beat Pequot Lakes at Mollberg Field for their homecoming game last year, started the game by pinning Pequot Lakes at their own one-yard line on the opening kickoff. Sophomore kicker Nick Buboltz’s kickoff bounced at the five yard line, and the Patriots returner let the ball roll passed him, thinking it would sit in the endzone but the ball settled at the one and Pequot barely recovered. The Patriots offense marched down the field before a Grady Kirchner interception ended the drive deep in Laker territory.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
School workers in Pequot Lakes unanimously vote to authorize strike

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- School workers in Pequot Lakes voted unanimously to authorize a strike and filed a 10-day notice Thursday that workers could begin their strike on Oct. 11.Custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses represented by the Service Employees International Union say they hope the strike will ensure a "fair contract."The Pequot Lakes School Board said in a letter sent to staff and family that they are "committed to negotiating in good faith while honoring our outstanding staff with competitive compensation increases and being financial stewards for our taxpayers."The district says it offered a wage increase the...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
New Alomere Health Rehabilitation Center Groundbreaking

(Alexandria, MN)--On Friday, September 30th, Alomere Health and its guests braved the early autumn drizzle to hold a ground breaking event to celebrate the construction on a new outpatient Rehabilitation Center. The new facility part of a plan and commitment to significantly expand rehabilitation services including specialized outpatient rehabilitation therapy services.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

