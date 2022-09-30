ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Firefly scrubs Friday’s re-attempt Alpha Flight 2 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

By Lily Dallow
 4 days ago
VANDENBERG, Calif. – Firefly Aerospace scrubbed its re-attempt rocket launch that was scheduled to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base between 12:01 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Friday.

The rocket was supposed to take its inaugural launch from the base on Sept. 2, 2021, but dramatically exploded mid-air and lost the vehicle. Firefly officials said at the time that the rocket experienced an anomaly.

The aerospace company attempted its second rocket launch on Sept. 11 , but was scrubbed after multiple delays. It was then rescheduled for Sept. 12, but was also scrubbed .

The "To the Black" rocket will send out multiple satellites to low-earth orbit, which will collect flight data for educational analysis and comparisons to other flights and vehicles.

Firefly said that the data collected will include temperatures, radiation and atmospheric pressure.

For more information, visit: firefly.com/alpha-flight-2-to-the-black .

News Channel 3-12

California gas prices seep into others kinds of spending

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-When California gas prices soar drivers on a limited budget are forced to cut back on extra spending. Drivers at a gas station on Milpas St. in Santa Barbara said sticker shock has put the breaks on some non-essential things they enjoy. Some people spend more on gas are canceling restaurant reservations. "Chucks The post California gas prices seep into others kinds of spending appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach

Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
