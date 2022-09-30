ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

myqcountry.com

Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash

CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO

