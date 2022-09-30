Read full article on original website
Related
myqcountry.com
Red Cross volunteers on the ground in Florida, responding to Hurricane Ian devastation
Red Cross volunteers from our area are in Florida, helping. with response to the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Executive Director JoAnn Woody with the American Red Cross of. Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri says the Red Cross, overall, has around. 2,000 volunteers in Florida as...
myqcountry.com
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
myqcountry.com
Feel the Halloween spirit at Pumpkinfest this weekend in St. Joseph
The annual fall festival is back in downtown St. Joseph October 7th through the 9th at the Pony Express Museum and Patee Park. Museum Executive Director Cindy Daffron says the festival is back for its 26th year. “It’s been a tradition, not just a fundraiser for the museum, but a...
Comments / 0