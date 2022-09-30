ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Crime report

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 4 days ago

The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Granford Road, Pembroke; Wire Grass Road, Lumberton; Fayetteville Road, Lumberton; Seymour Road, Saint Pauls, Pine Log Road, Lumberton.

An incident involving larceny of a motor vehicle at Prosperity Drive, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving larceny of a firearm at Kitchen Street Road/Highway 710 South, Rowland was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving assault inflicting serious injury at Legend Drive, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department.

