Pueblo, CO

City of Pueblo Offers Free Charging for Electric Vehicles Until 2024

Pueblo, Colorado
 3 days ago
PUEBLO—The City of Pueblo has made its existing electric vehicle (EV) chargers available at no-cost for the general public until September 2024. This comes as additional good news to the recent announcement of six new EV chargers being installed throughout Pueblo as part of a new grant award from the Colorado Energy Office. By mid-2023, the City of Pueblo will have nine EV chargers available for public use.

“I’m pleased to announce this no-cost to the public charging station initiative in Pueblo until September of 2024,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “Many people know I am a big supporter of electric vehicles and the improvement to our transportation infrastructure. This is one way the City of Pueblo is able to incentivize electric vehicle users and to reward those who have already made the switch.”

Currently the City of Pueblo has three existing Level 2 dual port EV charging stations. One is located at 114 S. Main St. in the parking lot next to the Main St. parking garage, one is located at 214 Grand Ave. at the southeast corning of the parking garage, and another is located at 210 W 8th St. in the public parking lot at 8th St. and Court St. EV drivers are encouraged to download the ChargePoint App to find locations of the EV charging stations.

The City recently received a grant award from the Colorado Energy Office which provides funding for the installation of six more EV charging stations within the City. Once the additional chargers are installed, they will also be available for use at no-cost to the general public through September 2024.

As part of the project, five Level 2 dual port EV charging stations and one dual protocol direct current fast charging station (DCFC) will be installed by mid-2023, adding to the existing inventory of City-owned public EV charging stations in Pueblo. Three Level 2 dual port chargers will be located at the Main Street Parking Garage, two Level 2 dual port chargers will be located at the Weisbrod Parking Garage and one DCFC will be located at the Pueblo Memorial Airport parking lot. All of the chargers are for use by the public.

