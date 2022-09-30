ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon News

Governor visits Knox County Career Center

MOUNT VERNON – Gov. Mike DeWine visited Knox County Career Center (KCCC) on Wednesday morning. DeWine met with students in computer network technology, precision machining, health technologies and cosmetology. He talked with students about their experience at KCCC, the industry credentials they were earning and their plans upon graduation. DeWine also spoke with each lab instructor about what students were doing in their respective programs and about their industries.
columbusunderground.com

One-Hour Road Trip: In Pursuit of New Old Stuff in Mount Victory

I have loved antiquing since childhood, which I’ve come to understand is somewhat uncommon. “Wait – so you’re telling me you were just this little kid, rummaging around in a bunch of old people’s old stuff?” my friend once asked while we were elbow deep in 1950s cocktail hour albums.
WANE-TV

Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County

PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
Knox Pages

MVCS Board accepts bids on roof, health center projects

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City School's Board of Education accepted bids on two major construction projects during a special September meeting. Most of Mount Vernon High School's roof will be replaced due to leakage, Supt. Bill Seder said at Friday's meeting. The roof has had leaking issues throughout its 35-plus-year lifespan, with it needing to be addressed sooner rather than later.
Knox Pages

Centerburg hustles by Mt. Gilead

Centerburg notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mt. Gilead 28-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave Centerburg a 21-6 lead over Mt. Gilead.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
Lima News

DeWine says he wants to make Ohio family-friendly

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday he plans to expand initiatives to better support Ohio parents, months after pledging to expand child and family programs as the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade paved the way for Ohio’s “heartbeat” abortion ban to take effect.
WIS-TV

Watch out for 'check washing' scam involving your bank account

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - You wash your hair, you wash your clothes, but did you know washing a check is a thing?. It’s no joke because it almost cost an Ohio woman thousands of dollars. People getting caught up in the scam are doing the right thing. You...
starvedrock.media

'Parents Bill of Rights' introduced in Ohio House

(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
13abc.com

Ohioans see improvements in state's medical marijuana program

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 5 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
tigerdroppings.com

Video Of Repeat Lake Erie Fishing Champs Caught Stuffing Their Walleye With Lead Weights

[Trouble on the waterfront in Ohio as a couple of fishermen have been accused of cheating to make their catches seem heavier than they were after video proof emerges... Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon -- both locals -- were apparently caught stuffing their walleye with weights and other debris ... with things coming to a head on Friday as their fish were being weighed, and then cut open to expose the truth on Lake Erie.
