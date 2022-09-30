Read full article on original website
Nearly 150 properties change hands in September
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for September 1 through September 30, 2022.
Doug Evans ordered to pay $550,000 for illegally dumping waste
AG Dave Yost said Doug Evans, through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses, violated Ohio laws regulating the disposal of solid waste and construction and demolition debris.
Governor visits Knox County Career Center
MOUNT VERNON – Gov. Mike DeWine visited Knox County Career Center (KCCC) on Wednesday morning. DeWine met with students in computer network technology, precision machining, health technologies and cosmetology. He talked with students about their experience at KCCC, the industry credentials they were earning and their plans upon graduation. DeWine also spoke with each lab instructor about what students were doing in their respective programs and about their industries.
One-Hour Road Trip: In Pursuit of New Old Stuff in Mount Victory
I have loved antiquing since childhood, which I’ve come to understand is somewhat uncommon. “Wait – so you’re telling me you were just this little kid, rummaging around in a bunch of old people’s old stuff?” my friend once asked while we were elbow deep in 1950s cocktail hour albums.
Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
MVCS Board accepts bids on roof, health center projects
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City School's Board of Education accepted bids on two major construction projects during a special September meeting. Most of Mount Vernon High School's roof will be replaced due to leakage, Supt. Bill Seder said at Friday's meeting. The roof has had leaking issues throughout its 35-plus-year lifespan, with it needing to be addressed sooner rather than later.
Centerburg hustles by Mt. Gilead
Centerburg notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mt. Gilead 28-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30. The first quarter gave Centerburg a 21-6 lead over Mt. Gilead.
Master List of Halloween Trick or Treat Dates in Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – A master list where you can find all of the dates for Halloween trick or treat in the area. If there are some missing please message us and we will put them in the areas needed. Amanda October 29, 2022, 4 pm Halloween parade 5 pm...
Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
Details of new Kroger contract sent to central Ohio union members
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeast Ohio Kroger workers has sent details of a new contract offer being put to a vote next week, documents obtained by NBC4 show. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 wrote in a public press release that it “will continue to meet […]
DeWine says he wants to make Ohio family-friendly
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday he plans to expand initiatives to better support Ohio parents, months after pledging to expand child and family programs as the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade paved the way for Ohio’s “heartbeat” abortion ban to take effect.
More than 80 Ohio Task Force 1 members providing aid in Florida following Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans are answering the call for help in the state of Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall and caused significant damage. This past week, more than 80 Ohio Task Force 1 members traveled there to provide help. "You've got houses with roofs gone, walls down. You've...
Watch out for ‘check washing’ scam involving your bank account
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - You wash your hair, you wash your clothes, but did you know washing a check is a thing?. It’s no joke because it almost cost an Ohio woman thousands of dollars. People getting caught up in the scam are doing the right thing. You...
Video shows lead weights in walleye, cheating accusations at pro fishing event: ‘Should be in jail!’
Two fishermen thought they had won the Lake Erie Walleye Trail’s final event of the 2022 season. Until tournament director Jason Fischer sliced open the duo’s catch at the weigh-in. Fischer found lead weights apparently stuffed inside fish caught by Chase Cominsky, of Pennyslvania, and Jake Runyon, of...
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
Disabled veterans in Ohio would get tax break under proposed bill
A proposed bill in the Ohio House would exempt disabled veterans and their surviving spouses from needing to pay property taxes.
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House
(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
Ohioans see improvements in state's medical marijuana program
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 5 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
Video Of Repeat Lake Erie Fishing Champs Caught Stuffing Their Walleye With Lead Weights
[Trouble on the waterfront in Ohio as a couple of fishermen have been accused of cheating to make their catches seem heavier than they were after video proof emerges... Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon -- both locals -- were apparently caught stuffing their walleye with weights and other debris ... with things coming to a head on Friday as their fish were being weighed, and then cut open to expose the truth on Lake Erie.
