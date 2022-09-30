Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
blackchronicle.com
Dallas, Texas: Chemirmir to go on trial for death of Mary Brooks
DALLAS — After Mary Brooks was discovered useless on the ground of her Dallas-area condominium, grocery baggage from a buying journey nonetheless on her countertop, authorities determined the 87-year-old had died of pure causes. Even after her household found jewellery was lacking — together with a coral necklace she...
fwtx.com
Taylor Sheridan to Film Bass Reeves Series in Fort Worth
Before she got started Thursday on her first State of the City Address as mayor of Fort Worth — an event put on by the Fort Worth Chamber and Simmons Bank, the title sponsor — Mattie Parker took a second to break some news. Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is...
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
Top stories: North Texas's first H-E-B may have had $1M opening day
This week's top stories include city council drama and Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership
A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
blackchronicle.com
Recap of Dallas’ Inaugural TX Trans Pride Event
DALLAS — “Spread love, not hate.”. Those phrases got here from drag performer Vegas Van Cartier as she wrapped up her present within the Rose Room at Dallas’ Station 4 nightclub. The stage was blooming with trans-identifying Texas drag stars, together with Van Cartier (from Austin), Alexander the Great (Austin), Adriana LaRue (Houston), and Ruby Diamond (Dallas).
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
dallasexpress.com
Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
planomoms.com
5 of our favorite Family Road Trips from North Texas
There’s nothing quite like packing up the family and hitting the open road for any of these summer family road trips! If you’re looking for some ideas on where to go, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite family road trips from North Texas. We are...
27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news
The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
News Channel 25
Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FBI: American Airlines Flight From DFW Airport to New Mexico Evacuated After Security Threat
An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico had to be evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport due to an undisclosed security threat, authorities said. Airport officials said all 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the plane Sunday morning and bussed...
Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water
SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
WATCH: Fort Worth Police Department going to new efforts to recruit with viral ad
Police departments across the nation are dealing with critical staffing shortages and struggling to fill their ranks, but some are looking for creative ways to recruit new talent.
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Gets Life in Prison Over Multimillion Dollar Meth Delivery
A Dallas man, 48-year-old Joaquin Salinas, was sentenced to life in federal prison on September 27 for accepting a $3.7 million meth delivery. The delivery was concealed in cauliflower boxes, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
Comments / 3