ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

Dallas, Texas: Chemirmir to go on trial for death of Mary Brooks

DALLAS — After Mary Brooks was discovered useless on the ground of her Dallas-area condominium, grocery baggage from a buying journey nonetheless on her countertop, authorities determined the 87-year-old had died of pure causes. Even after her household found jewellery was lacking — together with a coral necklace she...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Taylor Sheridan to Film Bass Reeves Series in Fort Worth

Before she got started Thursday on her first State of the City Address as mayor of Fort Worth — an event put on by the Fort Worth Chamber and Simmons Bank, the title sponsor — Mattie Parker took a second to break some news. Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan is...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Highland Park, TX
City
Parker, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
CandysDirt

The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership

A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Recap of Dallas’ Inaugural TX Trans Pride Event

DALLAS — “Spread love, not hate.”. Those phrases got here from drag performer Vegas Van Cartier as she wrapped up her present within the Rose Room at Dallas’ Station 4 nightclub. The stage was blooming with trans-identifying Texas drag stars, together with Van Cartier (from Austin), Alexander the Great (Austin), Adriana LaRue (Houston), and Ruby Diamond (Dallas).
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Turtle Creek#Real Property#North Texas#Jmj Development#Mandarin Oriental#Hngh Turtle Creek Llc#Carnegie Development#Chinese
WFAA

'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
ARLINGTON, TX
planomoms.com

5 of our favorite Family Road Trips from North Texas

There’s nothing quite like packing up the family and hitting the open road for any of these summer family road trips! If you’re looking for some ideas on where to go, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite family road trips from North Texas. We are...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

27-acre multifamily development coming to McKinney; Keller creating new destination in Old Town and more top DFW news

The Chase at Wilson Creek development is expected to finish construction in May 2024. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 23-29. Dallas-based developer Billingsley Co. has filed a new multifamily development,...
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Channel 25

Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Hydropanels help small Dallas County community get reliable drinking water

SANDBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Most people take running water for granted, not thinking twice when they turn on their faucets. But one small Dallas County community has been without drinkable water for decades.Now, thanks to new technology, things are finally changing.Sandbranch is a community rich with history. Founded by freed slaves in 1878, this freedman's settlement was flourishing. "It was thriving, kids were playing in the street," said Phyllis Gage who owns a house in Sandbranch. But today, it feels stuck in the past. Residents said that because there's no trash service, they have to burn their garbage.Even worse, there's no running water."It's...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Gets Life in Prison Over Multimillion Dollar Meth Delivery

A Dallas man, 48-year-old Joaquin Salinas, was sentenced to life in federal prison on September 27 for accepting a $3.7 million meth delivery. The delivery was concealed in cauliflower boxes, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy