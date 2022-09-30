ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. Will Spend $266 Million to Bolster Public Health Programs

HealthDay
HealthDay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPS1d_0iGotAmk00

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. government will invest $266 million to shore up the community and public health workforce using American Rescue Plan funding.

About $225.5 million will go to 83 recipients to support training and apprenticeship for 13,000 new community health workers, CNN reported before Friday's announcement. These workers specialize in helping people find care and serve as a contact point between patients and providers.

"Thirty million people in America get their health care through community health centers that treat people regardless of their ability to pay," said Carole Johnson, administrator of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration, which is facilitating the grants.

"Time and time again, we have seen community health workers make the difference when it comes to reaching out in communities and getting people engaged in care and then helping people stay connected to care," Johnson told CNN.

In all, the rescue plan is allotting $1.1 billion in funding for community health, outreach and health education workers.

The largest grants will be $3 million and will go to 30 of the 83 recipients.

Among the recipients is El Sol Neighborhood Education Center in California.

"As a community-based organization, we have had challenges to really be able to reach this federal funding for years," Alexander Fajardo, project director for the center, told CNN. "The big entities like universities or these big players, it's hard for us to compete with them."

The center will use the funding for basic and advanced training for more than 250 community health workers.

Johnson explained the need to have health workers who can build trust and provide communication.

"When you lead a very complicated life and you have to take three buses to get to a doctor's appointment and you have to take time off work, it can be very, very hard to do what is routine for a lot of other people," she said.

"And so community health workers can be that essential bridge that can help make sure people stay connected to their health care provider," Johnson said, whether it's for chronic disease management, mental health and substance use disorders, or maternity care.

Fajardo pointed to community health workers, also called promotores, as key in transforming a community.

They "are people from the community. They speak the same language; they face the same challenges," Fajardo said. "Those qualities make them more effective when they are doing the work in the community. Because when they are talking about COVID-19 or diabetes or any situation, they relate with it. They have the same experience. 'He's my neighbor. I know them.'"

Another $40.7 million will be sent to 29 schools to encourage public health training and employment as part of the Public Health Scholarship Program.

The funding is vital as workers have left amid backlash and burnout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health emergencies, such as record-high drug overdose deaths, the monkeypox outbreak and now the reemergence of polio, the news agency noted. (To assess your risks for COVID, click here.)

"There's no doubt that there has been significant underfunding at the state and local level for years in the public health workforce," Johnson said.

Gene Sperling, coordinator of the American Rescue Plan and a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, said funding community health is one of the plan's "crown jewels."

The administration's aim is to "use these types of funds to build careers, to give people a chance to both serve their country during this pandemic but also build a public health career and to be professional community health workers that could make such a big difference," Sperling said.

More information

Healthcare.gov has information on how to receive low-cost health care in communities.

SOURCE: CNN, Sept. 30, 2022

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Deadline

Joe Biden Signs Order Relaunching President’s Committee On The Arts And The Humanities

Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to relaunch the President’s Committee on The Arts and the Humanities, an advisory group that has been dormant since a highly publicized standoff between its members and Donald Trump. The purpose of the committee will be “to inform and support the national engagement with Americans necessary to advance the arts, the humanities, and museum and library services,” according to the text of the order. (Read it here). The committee will include the chairs of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the director of the Institute...
POTUS
WebMD

White House Announces $8 Billion to Combat Hunger in the U.S.

Sept. 29, 2022 -- The Biden administration has announced $8 billion in public and private commitments toward fighting hunger and improving nutrition in the United States. “This goal is within our reach,” President Biden said Wednesday during the first White House summit on hunger in 50 years. “In America, no child should go to bed hungry. No parent should die of disease that can be prevented.”
AGRICULTURE
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters

A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Sperling
Person
Joe Biden
Boston

780 COVID-19 vaccines administered during Boston clinic

“Thank you to everyone who came out to protect themselves and their community.”. The Boston Public Health Commission administered 780 COVID-19 vaccines and boosters over the weekend at a clinic aimed at increasing vaccination rates among younger city residents. The Saturday event at White Stadium was the second such clinic...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

On strike: Clark University graduate workers walk out

WORCESTER — Less than a month after voting to authorize a strike,  the union representing graduate student workers at Clark University on Monday morning announced its intention to walk out and begin an indefinite strike. Since the vote authorizing a strike, in September, the group has had one bargaining meeting, during which,  the union said, the university made it clear it would not be open to negotiations.  ...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hq Health#General Health#Health Education#Community Health#Health Workers#Health Plan#Medical Services#American#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Akron Beacon Journal

Letter: Arizona, California, New Mexico, Texas should be included in border discussions

The Statue of Liberty and the Emma Lazarus words (“Give me your tired, your poor…”) have long been a beacon to the world. It’s an honorable, humanitarian ideology embraced by this country; however, it may be time to do the unthinkable and review this ideology for feasibility. Immigration at our southern border has gotten uncontrollable due to dictatorships and unending strife in South America. Past administrations have either exploited the situation or passed the problem on.
TEXAS STATE
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy