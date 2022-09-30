ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate was fighting what polls showed was a losing battle for a Senate seat. And the leftist leader he jailed, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, wasn’t just walking free — he was expected to waltz back into the presidential palace. Their reversal of fortunes underscores Brazilians’ shifting priorities since Moro oversaw a massive graft investigation from Curitiba, the capital of the country’s southern Parana state. Moro and President Jair Bolsonaro insistently point to da Silva’s jail time, though the former president has always maintained his innocence and said he was railroaded. But voters are more focused on bread-and-butter worries — jobs, income, inflation — after eight years of recession or rickety growth, said Bruno Brandão, executive director of anti-corruption organization Transparency International in Brazil. “In 2018, corruption was without a doubt the most important issue in the electoral process,” said Brandão. “Today, the issue doesn’t have the same prominence among voters’ concerns.”
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Simone Tebet
Person
Soraya Thronicke
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
BBC

Brazil's Lula and Bolsonaro face run-off after surprisingly tight result

BBC News Online Latin America editor, Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's election is going into a second round in which left-winger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will face far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. With almost all the votes counted, Lula had won 48% against Bolsonaro's 43% - a much closer result...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Globo
CBS Miami

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

AP — Brazilians voted Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.Anyone at voting stations before the formal closing at 5 p.m. Brasilia time (4 p.m. Eastern; 2000 GMT) was still able to vote, authorities said, and long lines of people waited to cast their ballots in many cities.The race pits incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. There are nine other candidates, but their support...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brazil's Bolsonaro and the right outperform, defying polls

Brazil’s election provided the world yet another example of polls missing the mark, with incumbent Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperforming expectations to prove the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force.The most-trusted opinion polls had indicated leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was far out front, and potentially even clinching a first-round victory. One prominent pre-election poll gave da Silva a 14 percentage point lead. In the end, Bolsonaro surprised to the upside and came within just 5 points. He will face da Silva in a high-stakes Oct. 30 presidential runoff. On Sunday, da Silva,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Brazil's Lula Says U.S. Will Quickly Recognize Election Result

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's leading presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he has been informed by the United States that the country plans to recognize the result of Brazil's Oct. 2 election on the first day after the vote. "The United States is worried, they want to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
The Guardian

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: the former shoe-shine boy hoping to reclaim Brazil’s presidency

He is one of Latin America’s most influential and enduring politicians – a silver-tongued statesman Barack Obama once hailed as “the most popular president on Earth”. But had it not been for a chiding from Fidel Castro nearly four decades ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva might well have abandoned what would prove one of the most storied political careers the region has ever known.
POLITICS
Mother Jones

Brazilians Go the Polls and Democracy Hangs in the Balance

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. During a vacation earlier this year, a stranger, who later said he was a real estate agent, approached me on a beach in an upscale section of Rio de Janeiro. “What did you think of Joe Biden?” he asked in polished English. I demurred. My interlocutor then went on to tell me that the people of Brazil would never allow Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former president better known as Lula, to return to office. He appeared to be drawing a distinction between the inhabitants of Brazil and the “people of Brazil”; the “people” were whiter, property owners, and, like their current president Jair Bolsonaro, deeply nostalgic for the days of right-wing military dictators.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy