Read full article on original website
Related
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed
CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate was fighting what polls showed was a losing battle for a Senate seat. And the leftist leader he jailed, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, wasn’t just walking free — he was expected to waltz back into the presidential palace. Their reversal of fortunes underscores Brazilians’ shifting priorities since Moro oversaw a massive graft investigation from Curitiba, the capital of the country’s southern Parana state. Moro and President Jair Bolsonaro insistently point to da Silva’s jail time, though the former president has always maintained his innocence and said he was railroaded. But voters are more focused on bread-and-butter worries — jobs, income, inflation — after eight years of recession or rickety growth, said Bruno Brandão, executive director of anti-corruption organization Transparency International in Brazil. “In 2018, corruption was without a doubt the most important issue in the electoral process,” said Brandão. “Today, the issue doesn’t have the same prominence among voters’ concerns.”
Brazil election authority: Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party got the most votes in Brazil’s presidential election Sunday, but not enough to avoid a runoff vote against his far-right rival, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. With 97% of...
‘We want no more hatred’: leftwing ex-president Lula on verge of comeback in Brazil
Brazil’s leftwing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appeared on the verge of a startling political comeback on Sunday as more than 156 million Brazilians took part in the country’s most important election in decades. As the veteran ex-president cast his vote in Brazil’s industrial heartlands...
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
Monday briefing: Bolsonaro is down in Brazil’s election – but not out
In today’s newsletter: Brazilians will go to the polls again after leftist former president Lula won the first vote but failed to secure a majority over far right incumbent
BBC
Brazil's Lula and Bolsonaro face run-off after surprisingly tight result
BBC News Online Latin America editor, Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's election is going into a second round in which left-winger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will face far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. With almost all the votes counted, Lula had won 48% against Bolsonaro's 43% - a much closer result...
In Brazil's heated presidential election, anything could happen
Brazilians head to the polls Sunday to select their next president in what has been one of the country's most contested and polarizing elections in recent history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
AP — Brazilians voted Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.Anyone at voting stations before the formal closing at 5 p.m. Brasilia time (4 p.m. Eastern; 2000 GMT) was still able to vote, authorities said, and long lines of people waited to cast their ballots in many cities.The race pits incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. There are nine other candidates, but their support...
Brazil presidential election: Jair Bolsonaro proves polls wrong, forces socialist opponent into runoff
In a significant departure from polls showing a large Lula lead, the leftist leader bested incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by just four points, forcing a tight runoff at month’s end.
Brazil's Bolsonaro and the right outperform, defying polls
Brazil’s election provided the world yet another example of polls missing the mark, with incumbent Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperforming expectations to prove the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force.The most-trusted opinion polls had indicated leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was far out front, and potentially even clinching a first-round victory. One prominent pre-election poll gave da Silva a 14 percentage point lead. In the end, Bolsonaro surprised to the upside and came within just 5 points. He will face da Silva in a high-stakes Oct. 30 presidential runoff. On Sunday, da Silva,...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Lula Says U.S. Will Quickly Recognize Election Result
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's leading presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he has been informed by the United States that the country plans to recognize the result of Brazil's Oct. 2 election on the first day after the vote. "The United States is worried, they want to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What you need to know about Brazil's presidential election
RIO DE JANEIRO — This Sunday's election in Brazil will be one of the most-watched in Latin America, as two polar ideological opposites fight for the presidency in the world's fourth-largest democracy. On the right is current President Jair Bolsonaro, a brash nationalist widely criticized for escalating destruction of...
Brazil's presidential election leaves voters with hard choice
Brazilian voters grapple whether or not to back left-wing candidate and former Brazilian president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva or incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro. Shasta Darlington reports.
Brazil's election could determine the fate of the Amazon after record deforestation
Under President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for reelection in Sunday's vote, forest clearing and wildfires have surged in the Amazon.
Brazil's far-right president Bolsonaro, favored left-wing Lula headed for run-off in Brazil's polarizing election
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's far-right leader, is facing off against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva -- a left-wing politician who was previously imprisoned on corruption charges.
Danger in every step: the ‘chaotic and complex’ work of Ukraine’s de-miners
Forests become no-go zones, except for de-mining experts who have warned it will take years to clear threat
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: the former shoe-shine boy hoping to reclaim Brazil’s presidency
He is one of Latin America’s most influential and enduring politicians – a silver-tongued statesman Barack Obama once hailed as “the most popular president on Earth”. But had it not been for a chiding from Fidel Castro nearly four decades ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva might well have abandoned what would prove one of the most storied political careers the region has ever known.
Brazilians Go the Polls and Democracy Hangs in the Balance
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. During a vacation earlier this year, a stranger, who later said he was a real estate agent, approached me on a beach in an upscale section of Rio de Janeiro. “What did you think of Joe Biden?” he asked in polished English. I demurred. My interlocutor then went on to tell me that the people of Brazil would never allow Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former president better known as Lula, to return to office. He appeared to be drawing a distinction between the inhabitants of Brazil and the “people of Brazil”; the “people” were whiter, property owners, and, like their current president Jair Bolsonaro, deeply nostalgic for the days of right-wing military dictators.
Russia is replacing Lego with 'World of Cubes' after the toymaker refused to do business there
Lego is one of the dozens of brands to exit Russia since it invaded Ukraine. An imitation "World of Cubes" store is Russia's latest substitution.
Comments / 0