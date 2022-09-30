Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
wnewsj.com
Own goal dooms WC men in 1-0 loss to JCU
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team played a phenomenal match against the defending Ohio Athletic Conference champions Saturday but an own goal was the difference in a 1-0 John Carroll victory. John Carroll pressed the action in the first half, unleashing 11 shots compared...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington, East Clinton JH teams run at Cross the Creek
WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton and Wilmington competed Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational junior high cross country races. The Wilmington boys were fourth overall with Cooper Short leading the way with a fourth place finish. His time was 13:16.56. East Clinton’s top runner was Landen Kaun who...
wnewsj.com
John Carroll stops Wilmington College in OAC volleybal
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Wilmington College volleyball team was within striking distance of John Carroll University in each set, but the Blue Streaks ultimately prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday. Joy Bebe had nine kills leading the way. Sarah Brown...
wnewsj.com
WHS, BHS trio place high at Saturday Night Lights
CENTERVILLE — Blanchester and Wilmington ran Saturday in the Saturday Night Lights cross country races at Centerville High School. Madilyn Brausch of WHS was the top finisher, placing seventh in the Varsity B girls race in 20:36.9. Kaci Grillot was the lone BHS runner with a 30:51.6. On the...
wnewsj.com
Seabaugh fifth at Cross the Creek Invitational
WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh finished fifth Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational. Seabaugh ran 21:05.11 to earn the top five finish in the girls race. The time was a personal best for Seabaugh. Dylan Arnold led the East Clinton boys to a 10th place...
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scores - Week 7
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
Springfield hands Springboro first GWOC loss, 56-14
The Springfield Wildcats defeated the Springboro Panthers with a final score of 56-14.
wnewsj.com
Wieners & more at Oktoberfest in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — Crowds pack Sugartree Street and its DORA district Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest presented by Main Street Wilmington. The event runs through Saturday night and includes the wiener dog races and steinholding competition, with plenty of food and drinks and family-friendly activities. — — — Photos...
wnewsj.com
Ohio statehouse candidate in town
Dr. Jim Duffee, right, Democratic candidate for Ohio House District 71, which includes all of Clinton County, was in Wilmington on Friday to meet local voters. Duffee, a Clark County pediatrician and founder of Springfield’s Rocking Horse Community Health Center, is shown with Ann Reno, immediate past chair of the Clinton County Democratic Central Committee. More information about the candidate is at www.drjimduffee.com. October 11 is the voter registration deadline for the November 8 General Election. In-person early voting starts on October 12.
wnewsj.com
OSU continues to run roughshod over hapless Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miyan Williams found out right before the game that he would be Ohio State’s No. 1 running back Saturday because TreVeyon Henderson was out with an injury. “I looked in his eyes, and I told Tre ‘I got you. I got you today,’” Williams...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College Annual Fall Career Fair Tuesday, open to students & community
WILMINGTON — Three-dozen recruiters from business, industry, agriculture and non-profit organizations seeking potential employees and interns will converge at Wilmington College for its annual Fall Career Fair Tuesday, Oct. 4. Recruiters will be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Center for Sport Sciences off Elm St....
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio
Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
sciotopost.com
Master List of Halloween Trick or Treat Dates in Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – A master list where you can find all of the dates for Halloween trick or treat in the area. If there are some missing please message us and we will put them in the areas needed. Amanda October 29, 2022, 4 pm Halloween parade 5 pm...
wnewsj.com
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • OktoberFest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street — Come to the DORA and stroll with your brew. Saturday events include: 3 p.m., Fancy Free Cloggers; kids’ activities 3-7:30 p.m.; 4-7 p.m. DJ music; 4 p.m. wiener dog races; 5 p.m. wiener toss; 6 p.m. beer stein hoisting competition; 7:30 p.m. live music on the City Stage; 9 p.m. costume contest winner announced.
Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in Florida during Hurricane Ian. According to our partners at WLWT, Dayton resident Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers, Fla. for a birthday trip with three other women. Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle’s 40th birthday. Sadly, tragedy struck as […]
Dayton community remembering woman killed in Hurricane Ian
“The children will be mostly affected, they no longer have a mother,” said Family Friend Will Crusoe.
45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off
SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
WDTN
The Great Ohio Toy Show Returns to Xenia!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We chat with our friends Rob Eldridge, owner of Route 68 Vintage Toys and Collectibles, and Leslie Batta, founder of Batta Cats, and collector, Ed Sanchez!. The Great Ohio Toy Show will take place at the Greene County Expo Center on Oct. 1 from 9...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Airport offering rides aboard historic plane
XENIA — Dayton might be the birthplace of aviation, but the skies over Xenia will be filled with a different piece of flying history. This weekend, vintage aircraft enthusiasts have the opportunity to book a 20-minute ride aboard a 1928 5-AT-B Ford Tri-Motor prop-driven airliner known as, “The Tin Goose.” Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 382 based at the Greene County Lewis A Jackson Regional Airport is hosting the event as a fundraiser for its scholarship program.
Teen dies in Highland County crash
Media Release The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating a two vehicle, single fatality traffic
