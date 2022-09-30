ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

Own goal dooms WC men in 1-0 loss to JCU

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team played a phenomenal match against the defending Ohio Athletic Conference champions Saturday but an own goal was the difference in a 1-0 John Carroll victory. John Carroll pressed the action in the first half, unleashing 11 shots compared...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington, East Clinton JH teams run at Cross the Creek

WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton and Wilmington competed Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational junior high cross country races. The Wilmington boys were fourth overall with Cooper Short leading the way with a fourth place finish. His time was 13:16.56. East Clinton’s top runner was Landen Kaun who...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

John Carroll stops Wilmington College in OAC volleybal

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Wilmington College volleyball team was within striking distance of John Carroll University in each set, but the Blue Streaks ultimately prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday. Joy Bebe had nine kills leading the way. Sarah Brown...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS, BHS trio place high at Saturday Night Lights

CENTERVILLE — Blanchester and Wilmington ran Saturday in the Saturday Night Lights cross country races at Centerville High School. Madilyn Brausch of WHS was the top finisher, placing seventh in the Varsity B girls race in 20:36.9. Kaci Grillot was the lone BHS runner with a 30:51.6. On the...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Seabaugh fifth at Cross the Creek Invitational

WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh finished fifth Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational. Seabaugh ran 21:05.11 to earn the top five finish in the girls race. The time was a personal best for Seabaugh. Dylan Arnold led the East Clinton boys to a 10th place...
SABINA, OH
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scores - Week 7

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wieners & more at Oktoberfest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Crowds pack Sugartree Street and its DORA district Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest presented by Main Street Wilmington. The event runs through Saturday night and includes the wiener dog races and steinholding competition, with plenty of food and drinks and family-friendly activities. — — — Photos...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Ohio statehouse candidate in town

Dr. Jim Duffee, right, Democratic candidate for Ohio House District 71, which includes all of Clinton County, was in Wilmington on Friday to meet local voters. Duffee, a Clark County pediatrician and founder of Springfield’s Rocking Horse Community Health Center, is shown with Ann Reno, immediate past chair of the Clinton County Democratic Central Committee. More information about the candidate is at www.drjimduffee.com. October 11 is the voter registration deadline for the November 8 General Election. In-person early voting starts on October 12.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

OSU continues to run roughshod over hapless Big Ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miyan Williams found out right before the game that he would be Ohio State’s No. 1 running back Saturday because TreVeyon Henderson was out with an injury. “I looked in his eyes, and I told Tre ‘I got you. I got you today,’” Williams...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • OktoberFest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street — Come to the DORA and stroll with your brew. Saturday events include: 3 p.m., Fancy Free Cloggers; kids’ activities 3-7:30 p.m.; 4-7 p.m. DJ music; 4 p.m. wiener dog races; 5 p.m. wiener toss; 6 p.m. beer stein hoisting competition; 7:30 p.m. live music on the City Stage; 9 p.m. costume contest winner announced.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in Florida during Hurricane Ian. According to our partners at WLWT, Dayton resident Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers, Fla. for a birthday trip with three other women. Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle’s 40th birthday. Sadly, tragedy struck as […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
SPRING VALLEY, OH
WDTN

The Great Ohio Toy Show Returns to Xenia!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We chat with our friends Rob Eldridge, owner of Route 68 Vintage Toys and Collectibles, and Leslie Batta, founder of Batta Cats, and collector, Ed Sanchez!. The Great Ohio Toy Show will take place at the Greene County Expo Center on Oct. 1 from 9...
XENIA, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Airport offering rides aboard historic plane

XENIA — Dayton might be the birthplace of aviation, but the skies over Xenia will be filled with a different piece of flying history. This weekend, vintage aircraft enthusiasts have the opportunity to book a 20-minute ride aboard a 1928 5-AT-B Ford Tri-Motor prop-driven airliner known as, “The Tin Goose.” Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 382 based at the Greene County Lewis A Jackson Regional Airport is hosting the event as a fundraiser for its scholarship program.
XENIA, OH

