Bristol, TN

Bristol PD: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run, suspect charged

By Mackenzie Moore, Emily Hibbitts
 4 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A West Virginia woman died due to injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run crash in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday morning, according to Bristol police.

A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states authorities responded to the Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection at 9:20 a.m., where they spoke with several witnesses who claimed a woman had been crossing Volunteer when she was hit by a Ford Ranger.

The woman was later identified by police as Renata Hapney, 50, of Logan, West Virginia. Hapney was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center and later died as a result of her injuries, the BTPD reports.

The driver reportedly stopped at the accident site and then fled the scene by turning onto Exide Drive as the first officer arrived.

According to the BTPD, the driver was identified as Earnest Arthur Dooley, 63, of Bristol, Tennessee. Dooley was arrested and charged with hit and run resulting in death, tampering with evidence and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Police report Dooley was transported to the Sullivan County Jail.

