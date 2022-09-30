Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Day two of Oktoberfest starts off with ‘Slicing the Golden Brat’
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Day two of Oktoberfest started off strong with an age-old tradition. Hungry crowds gathered early Friday morning at the La Crosse American Legion for the Slicing of the Golden Brat. Not a crumb was left. This year’s Festmaster says the slicing is as Oktoberfest as...
REO Speedwagon coming to La Crosse Center in March
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Legendary rock group REO Speedwagon will come to La Crosse for a concert in March. According to a release, the band will take the stage at the La Crosse Center on March 22 at 7:30 p.m. REO Speedwagon is known for producing 13 Top 40 singles including hits like “Keep On Loving You”, “Take It On the Run”, and “Roll With The Changes”.
news8000.com
Family sets up early each year for the Maple Leaf Parade
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Maple Leaf Parade steps off on La Crosse’s Northside Saturday morning at 10. Families are already staking out a spot. Each year dozens of people hold their place on the parade route to get the best spot. Jane and Bill Binnebose have been...
La Crosse Police, RiverWatch prepare for busy Oktoberfest weekend
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Thousands of people look forward to Oktoberfest every year. With high traffic and big crowds, the fest is an extra-busy time for law enforcement. “We are amping up for a great Oktoberfest this year,” said Lt. Linnea Miller of the La Crosse Police Department. “We are right getting ready to go so that we can be there and keep the community safe.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
Candidates for Wisconsin governor share priorities at 2022 Maple Leaf Parade
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Maple Leaf Parade provided a chance for candidates to put their faces before the crowd. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who is a Democrat running for re-election in November, and his opponent Tim Michels, who is a Republican, made a visit to see La Crosse’s 61st Oktoberfest and get their messages out to the public.
Shelby, La Crosse fire crews quickly put out fire in mobile home
TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WKBT) – Shelby and La Crosse Fire crews quickly put out a fire inside a mobile home Friday afternoon. According to the Shelby Fire Department, firefighters saw smoke coming from a window when they got to the scene at La Crosse Mobile Home Park. They went inside the home and put out the fire within 12...
IN THIS ARTICLE
winonahealth.org
Traffic changes coming week of October 3
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona, but please be alert for traffic changes north of the Hwy 61 roundabout onto Hwy 43/Mankato Ave beginning next week.
Lansing man arrested for OWI with four children in vehicle
OSSEO, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin State Troopers arrested a man from Lansing, Iowa for an OWI Thursday night. Authorities said Troopers from the Eau Claire post stopped 39-year-old Jeffery Presley for going 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on I-94. Troopers searched Presley’s vehicle after they said they noticed a heavy odor of intoxicants. They found multiple items of THC. After a field sobriety test, troopers arrested Presley for OWI first offense. There were four children, all under the age of 16, in the vehicle.
wiproud.com
Man thrown from vehicle, killed in La Crosse Co.
LA CROSSE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We now know the name of the man killed in a crash near Holmen. The crash happened September 11th on Highway 35 in La Crosse County. The Wisconsin State Patrol identifies the driver as 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse. Troopers say he...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities arrest Coon Valley woman accused of drug trafficking
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) — Law enforcement arrested a 49-year-old woman as part of a drug investigation. Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says agencies searched Heather Carter’s Coon Valley residence Friday and found 3 oz. of cocaine, about 250 suspected fentanyl pills and 15 oz. of methamphetamine. These had a street value of roughly $25,000, Spears said.
wizmnews.com
Repeat drug offender facing new charges after La Crosse police search of home
On Monday, he pleaded guilty to a drug charge in La Crosse County court. Two days later, he was back in jail for new drug crimes. Lermonte Toy of La Crosse entered a guilty plea this week for making or delivering amphetamines. On Wednesday, police searched the 24-year-old’s home on South 7th Street and found cocaine, meth and marijuana, along with more than $24,000 in cash.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested in connection to drug investigation in Vernon County
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Heather Carter of Coon Valley, Wis. was arrested following an “extensive multi-jurisdictional investigation involving drug trafficking.”. The Vernon County...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Three Different Charges After Altercation with Neighbor
(KWNO)- At 11:11 p.m. on Sept. 26th, Winona Police responded to a call on the 350 block of East 5th Street that said two neighbors had gotten into an altercation and one neighbor was pointing a gun at the other. Officers say the person who called was the victim of...
winonaradio.com
20-Year-Old Found Dead in Home
(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 20th, Winona Police responded to a check welfare call for a 20-year-old on the 150 block of E 8th Street. Upon arrival, officers noticed a full mailbox and knocked on the door with no answer. The door to the residents was open so Officers went inside to investigate.
Comments / 0