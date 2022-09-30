ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

REO Speedwagon coming to La Crosse Center in March

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Legendary rock group REO Speedwagon will come to La Crosse for a concert in March. According to a release, the band will take the stage at the La Crosse Center on March 22 at 7:30 p.m. REO Speedwagon is known for producing 13 Top 40 singles including hits like “Keep On Loving You”, “Take It On the Run”, and “Roll With The Changes”.
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Family sets up early each year for the Maple Leaf Parade

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Maple Leaf Parade steps off on La Crosse’s Northside Saturday morning at 10. Families are already staking out a spot. Each year dozens of people hold their place on the parade route to get the best spot. Jane and Bill Binnebose have been...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police, RiverWatch prepare for busy Oktoberfest weekend

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Thousands of people look forward to Oktoberfest every year. With high traffic and big crowds, the fest is an extra-busy time for law enforcement. “We are amping up for a great Oktoberfest this year,” said Lt. Linnea Miller of the La Crosse Police Department. “We are right getting ready to go so that we can be there and keep the community safe.”
LA CROSSE, WI
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Wisconsin State
Travel Maven

This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported

BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
winonahealth.org

Traffic changes coming week of October 3

When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona, but please be alert for traffic changes north of the Hwy 61 roundabout onto Hwy 43/Mankato Ave beginning next week.
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Lansing man arrested for OWI with four children in vehicle

OSSEO, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin State Troopers arrested a man from Lansing, Iowa for an OWI Thursday night. Authorities said Troopers from the Eau Claire post stopped 39-year-old Jeffery Presley for going 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone on I-94. Troopers searched Presley’s vehicle after they said they noticed a heavy odor of intoxicants. They found multiple items of THC. After a field sobriety test, troopers arrested Presley for OWI first offense. There were four children, all under the age of 16, in the vehicle.
LANSING, IA
wiproud.com

Man thrown from vehicle, killed in La Crosse Co.

LA CROSSE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We now know the name of the man killed in a crash near Holmen. The crash happened September 11th on Highway 35 in La Crosse County. The Wisconsin State Patrol identifies the driver as 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse. Troopers say he...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Repeat drug offender facing new charges after La Crosse police search of home

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to a drug charge in La Crosse County court. Two days later, he was back in jail for new drug crimes. Lermonte Toy of La Crosse entered a guilty plea this week for making or delivering amphetamines. On Wednesday, police searched the 24-year-old’s home on South 7th Street and found cocaine, meth and marijuana, along with more than $24,000 in cash.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman arrested in connection to drug investigation in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Heather Carter of Coon Valley, Wis. was arrested following an “extensive multi-jurisdictional investigation involving drug trafficking.”. The Vernon County...
VERNON COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

20-Year-Old Found Dead in Home

(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 20th, Winona Police responded to a check welfare call for a 20-year-old on the 150 block of E 8th Street. Upon arrival, officers noticed a full mailbox and knocked on the door with no answer. The door to the residents was open so Officers went inside to investigate.

