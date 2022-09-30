EXCLUSIVE: Colman and Raúl Domingo have signed on as executive producers, under their Edith productions banner, on Chuck Schultz’s When My Sleeping Dragon Woke. The documentary film, featuring veteran actor Sharon Washington (Joker, The Kitchen), takes us on Sharon’s journey as she writes her award winning first play “Feeding the Dragon” about her childhood growing up in the St. Agnes Library in New York City. Sharon Washington shares her story of growing up with her parents, Connie and George Washington, and the intimate moments that strengthened her as she grew from the little girl in the library to the young woman embracing new opportunities and breaking...

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO