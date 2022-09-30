Read full article on original website
Explosive Israeli Doc ‘Tantura’ To Open New York’s Other Israel Film Festival
EXCLUSIVE: Alon Schwarz’s hard-hitting documentary Tantura, revisiting the conflicting accounts around an alleged massacre of the residents of a Palestinian village by Israeli fighters in 1948, will open the 16th edition of New York’s Other Israel Film Festival. The festival run by The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (MMJCCM) will showcase more than a dozen works exploring Israeli and Palestinian societies. Schwarz’s documentary world premiered at Sundance. It explores a contested massacre during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, touching on how the different narratives around that period feed into the Middle East conflict to this day. Other Israel Film Festival executive director Isaac Zablocki, who...
Colman Domingo’s Edith Productions Board Chuck Schultz’s Documentary ‘When My Sleeping Dragon Woke’ As Executive Producer
EXCLUSIVE: Colman and Raúl Domingo have signed on as executive producers, under their Edith productions banner, on Chuck Schultz’s When My Sleeping Dragon Woke. The documentary film, featuring veteran actor Sharon Washington (Joker, The Kitchen), takes us on Sharon’s journey as she writes her award winning first play “Feeding the Dragon” about her childhood growing up in the St. Agnes Library in New York City. Sharon Washington shares her story of growing up with her parents, Connie and George Washington, and the intimate moments that strengthened her as she grew from the little girl in the library to the young woman embracing new opportunities and breaking...
