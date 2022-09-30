ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Inconsistent messaging led to Title IX compliance failure at heart of issue with Stanley, board

By Wendy Guzman
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RObh_0iGosfqW00

Students, staff and alumni raised concerns on MSU Swim and Dive, Office of Institutional Equity and the university firearm policy during the public participation section of the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkar.org

MSU President Stanley submits new Title IX reports; audit recommends steps to improve process

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. has sent the state of Michigan certification that the school has satisfied Title IX reporting requirements. President Stanley’s certification of sexual misconduct reports has been controversial. At issue was whether Stanley had signed a report indicating that MSU trustees had reviewed the reports without assurance that they had done so.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

'It's crunch time': Michigan student voting summit braces organizers for midterm election

College students from around the state gathered at the Kellogg Center at Michigan State University on Friday for the fifth annual Michigan Student Voting Summit, where they attended seminars and workshops all geared towards maximizing voter turnout amongst young people.The summit featured several speakers, including Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Students participated in activities with subjects ranging from combating misinformation on social media about elections to networking and organization fair. Benson said that she was excited to see so many faces in the audience representing different college campuses. She created a Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force in 2019, hoping to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

'These are our narratives we're talking about': The Black mental health experience at MSU

Black mental health. A concept that gets drowned out by the lack of representation and inclusion for Black students on Michigan State University's campus.The result? Black students' mental health deteriorates, creating feelings of isolation and loneliness.Graphic design freshman Danielle Givans stepped onto MSU's campus for the first time in August. Her days have consisted of adjusting to the change and even having encountered some "weird stares" from some white students at the predominately white campus."So far it's been just me adjusting to it like being around a specific set of race," Givans said. "Like you'll see your own race …...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU professor involved in NASA's DART mission explains science behind historic event

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, successfully impacted an asteroid in space this past Monday in the first-ever attempt to deflect an asteroid using kinetic impact. The DART mission launched into space 10 months ago on a trajectory toward Didymos, an asteroid system that posed no threat to Earth. The system consists of two asteroids: Didymos and a smaller asteroid orbiting Didymos, Dimorphos, which was the final target. Prior to crashing into the asteroid, which is 530 feet in diameter, DART filmed Dimorphos up-close and the video was live streamed across the world. Among those watching was Seth Jacobson, who works in...
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The 1909: Updates on court decision for MSU Swim and Dive, President Stanley's contract, Meijer shooting case

Host Lily Guiney and guest senior city reporter Wajeeha Kamal discuss the aftermath of the Meijer shooting case of DeAnthony Vanatten and the East Lansing Police Department.This week on The 1909:"The 1909" teamPodcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost(s): Lily GuineyGuest(s): Wajeeha KamalEdited by: SaMya Overall and Shakyra MaboneArticles Referenced: East Lansing City Council demands AG drop charges against DeAnthony VanAtten by Wajeeha KamalCourt grants MSU extension to submit Title IX compliance plan by Morgan WomackMichigan Supreme Court denies AG application to appeal the reversal of Klages' conviction by Vivian Barrett
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Msu Swim#The Board Of Trustees
thelivingstonpost.com

Howell HS senior receives National Merit commendation

Mia Vlies, a senior at Howell High School, has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Vlies was presented with a Letter of Commendation from Howell High School and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) to honor his achievement. While Commended students will not continue in the 2023 competition for the National Merit Scholarship awards, they have placed in the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
HOWELL, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU professors, experts explain the "catastrophic" effects of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian moved through South Florida this week, entering the state Wednesday, Sept. 8 as a Category 4 hurricane and moving east. It has caused storm surges of up to 12 feet and has left more than 2 million customers without power.Florida experienced catastrophic damages in some areas, according to Jeffrey Andresen, a professor in MSU's Department of Geography and a Michigan climatologist. The damage was associated primarily with storm surges, Andresen said. "The highest wind speed that I saw measured at a given location was, I think, 140 mph," he said. "It may be, by some measures, the most powerful...
FLORIDA STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Minorities in STEM: stereotypes, obstacles, success stories

Isolation in STEM fieldsFor students like animal science sophomore Sophia Yabut, many of her extended family work in the STEM field as nurses, doctors or engineers.Growing up, her parents didn't mind what she studied, but she felt pressure from her extended family because they didn't see non-STEM majors on the same level.These experiences aren't just limited to the classroom. Yabut, the only person of color on the Pre-Vet Medical Association's, or PVMA's, executive board, discussed the lack of diversity both in her field and executive board."It kind of takes a toll on me sometimes, because I feel like our leadership...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Best of both worlds: STEM majors balance artistic passions and academic pressures

Human biology senior James Cozzi will graduate in December from Lyman Briggs College. He's a senior pharmacy technician at Walgreens. He's been shadowing an orthopedic surgeon since he was in high school and he's currently awaiting decisions from a number of competitive medical schools.﻿However, he's not all STEM. Cozzi is just one of the students at Michigan State University who balances studying STEM with an artistic passion.﻿Every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Cozzi is in rehearsal for MSU's concert orchestra, where he's the ensemble president. ﻿Cozzi played the violin for 11 years before coming to MSU. The opportunities...
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The State News, Michigan State University

Self-inflicted wounds, simple mistakes characterize MSU's loss to Maryland

One would think that, following an embarrassing blowout loss at home, a team would be prepared to play a clean and disciplined game. In Michigan State's 27-13 loss to Maryland Saturday afternoon, the Spartans were neither. In all three phases, MSU could not seem to find a shred of consistency. When the team finally found a bit of momentum, more often than not it seemed to be followed up by an error of some sort that shattered the team's progress. The struggles of the special teams were perhaps the most obvious proof of MSU's sloppy and inconsistent play. Take, for example, Michigan State's...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Sparrow report shows decrease in drug-related deaths in local counties

Fewer people in Ingham and Eaton counties are dying of drug overdoses, ﻿Sparrow Forensic Pathology revealed in a quarterly reportThe organization, which serves as the Office of the Medical Examiner, or OME, for Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella and Shiawassee counties, provides complete death investigation and forensic pathology services for this region.According to the report, which covered April 1 to June 30, Sparrow defines drug deaths as "those which result entirely or partially from the physiologic effects of acute toxicity. Therefore, it includes deaths which resulted from a combination of natural disease and acute intoxication." Their report does not include deaths by...
LANSING, MI
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Reacts to Legislature’s $1B Spending Bill

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a “Grillin’ with Gretch” campaign event in East Lansing Thursday night. It was the first public appearance since the legislature passed a $1 billion spending bill Wednesday night. A majority of the spending will go to the state’s SOAR fund to attract businesses...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

ASMSU approves Board of Trustees accountability measures

At the Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, General Assembly meeting on Thursday, the state of the Board of Trustees and President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. was discussed with Trustee Rema Vassar, five bills were reviewed and a chairperson resigned.The meeting began with a period of open discussion with Vassar.  "I'm not saying Michigan State University is unique in terms of responding inappropriately to reports ... Michigan State, however, cannot afford to get any of this wrong," Vassar said. "At this point, the university is out of compliance with the state law."She referenced the legally required certification process...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dealership in Lansing was suspended Sept. 23 for reportedly violating several sections of Michigan’s vehicle code. According to the Michigan Department of State, MB Auto Connections - located on South Cedar Street - is in violation for altering and using fake registration and title assignments, failing to maintain odometer records, fraudulently selling vehicles, failing to submit proper sales tax, exceeding authority granted by license, failing to properly complete required paperwork and more.
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
1K+
Followers
669
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy