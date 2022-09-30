Inconsistent messaging led to Title IX compliance failure at heart of issue with Stanley, board

One would think that, following an embarrassing blowout loss at home, a team would be prepared to play a clean and disciplined game. In Michigan State's 27-13 loss to Maryland Saturday afternoon, the Spartans were neither. In all three phases, MSU could not seem to find a shred of consistency. When the team finally found a bit of momentum, more often than not it seemed to be followed up by an error of some sort that shattered the team's progress. The struggles of the special teams were perhaps the most obvious proof of MSU's sloppy and inconsistent play. Take, for example, Michigan State's...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO