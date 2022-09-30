ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Girl, 17, in stable condition after shooting on Schuele Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenage girl is recovering and is listed in stable condition after she was shot Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, between Northland Avenue and East Ferry Street. That's where a 17-year-old girl was shot, according to detectives with the Buffalo Police Department.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
WATERLOO, NY
News 8 WROC

2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Wyoming County, NY
City
Perry, NY
City
Gainesville, NY
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Charged in Allegany Armed Robbery

A Salamanca woman was charged with an Allegany robbery Friday. New York State Police charged 32-year-old Alexa R. Knoxsah with felony assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon, felony possession of a weapon and felony robbery.
SALAMANCA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia man arrested on gun charge

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
BATAVIA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
SILVER CREEK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyoming County Sheriff#State Route 78#Dwai
wesb.com

Police Search For Olean Shooter

Olean Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the culprits of a shooting Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on N. 6th St. at the intersection of W. State St where the alleged shooter and the person being shot at had left the scene before police arrived.
OLEAN, NY
WIBX 950

One-Car Crash Kills 38-Year-Old Fredonia Woman

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Chautauqua County, New York. Emergency responders were called to an area along State Route 60 in Pomfret, New York near Fredonia at approximately 11:59am on Friday, September 23, 2022. The initial call was for a one-car crash. Route-60-and-Bennett-Road-in-the-Fredonia-and-Pomfret-area-of-New-York-Photo-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. Route 60...
FREDONIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday night. Officers responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of Edison Avenue, where they say a 32-year-old male was shot. The male was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Man expected to survive shooting on Lyell Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a man in his 20s is recovering after he was shot late Saturday evening on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. When officers arrived to the scene they learned that a group was gathering in the area and multiple gunshots were fired. During the course […]
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Cheektowaga early Thursday morning

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Thursday. Cheektowaga Police officers were called to a house on the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road just before 2 a.m. for a report of several rounds being fired into the home. A female was struck...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO Searching for catalytic converter thieves

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Catalytic converter thieves are at it again. This time, police know exactly who they’re looking for and need your help. Police say two people are responsible for majority of recent thefts in Rochester. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says, Vasiliy Maksimchuk and Brittany Hollaert, are repeat offenders for stealing catalytic converters across Rochester. Investigator, James Coco, says he’s crossed paths with these offenders before.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy