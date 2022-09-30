Read full article on original website
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenage girl is recovering and is listed in stable condition after she was shot Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, between Northland Avenue and East Ferry Street. That's where a 17-year-old girl was shot, according to detectives with the Buffalo Police Department.
