By Chris Isidore, CNN BusinessHigh prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers. That's bad news for CarMax, the nation's largest used car dealer. CarMax reported Thursday that its earnings plunged 54% as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to a year ago. The company blamed "vehicle affordability challenges that stem from widespread inflationary pressures, as well as climbing interest rates and low consumer confidence." Although higher prices lifted the company's overall revenue, the results were well below forecasts from analysts surveyed by...

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO