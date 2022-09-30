Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer dead at 74
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Max Baer died suddenly at his home near Pittsburgh Saturday. Debra Todd, the new chief justice, called it a "tremendous loss."
Charlotte Bennett Files Federal Lawsuit Against Ex-Governor: ‘Lonely’ Andrew Cuomo ‘Was Willing to Date Someone over the Age of 21’
One of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the since-resigned Empire State Democrat. Charlotte Bennett’s complaint states that she filed the case against Cuomo and three of his top staffers “to remedy discrimination on the basis of gender in employment.”
PA Supreme Court Chief Justice and Pittsburgh native Max Baer dies at age 74
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s Chief Justice, Max Baer, has died unexpectedly. Baer died at the age of 74 in his sleep, according to a release sent by state Sen. Jay Costa. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said he died at his home near Pittsburgh. “I am saddened and heartbroken to...
SyraQs: Haudenosaunee counselor uses ancient teachings to ease SU students’ modern problems
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited for clarity. * * * * *. Diane Schenandoah,...
A shaken Supreme Court returns to chambers
Can a court riven by ideological divisions, security threats and a leak probe ever get back to normal?
Detroit News
Federal judge sides with mosque in four-year legal battle with Troy
A federal judge has ruled in favor of a newly opened mosque in Troy that sued the city four years after it was denied a zoning variance request so the facility could be built in 2018. U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds on Wednesday ruled that Troy's zoning ordinance violated the...
Houses of worship: Federal judge tosses lawsuit challenging Chestnut Ridge zoning law
CHESTNUT RIDGE - The village law permitting residential houses of worship has survived a federal court challenge. U.S. District Court Judge Nelson Roman on Friday dismissed a lawsuit challenging the three-tiered zoning law filed by the grassroots group Citizens United to Protect Our Neighborhoods and members Hilda Kogut, Robert Asselbergs and Carole Goodman.
