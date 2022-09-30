Read full article on original website
Miami Herald
Fast rising Marlins prospect Jose Salas hopes to take advantage of time at Arizona Fall League
It didn’t take long for infielder Jose Salas to find himself among the Miami Marlins’ top prospects.
ESPN
College football Week 5 highlights: Top plays, games and takeaways
For close to 15 minutes Saturday afternoon, it seemed like Alabama was doomed. Bryce Young was hurt. Arkansas had all but erased a huge Crimson Tide lead. The college football world held its collective breath. For more than three quarters of action Saturday night, it seemed as if the kings...
numberfire.com
College Football Betting Guide: Saturday 10/1/22
Last week, the top of the rankings maintained the status quo with the exception of Oklahoma, who lost at home against Kansas State. The only other team in the top 10 to lose was Arkansas, and their loss was against a solid Texas A&M team. The Razorbacks look to bounce...
College Football Fans Up in Arms After ESPN Cuts to Aaron Judge At-Bat… Again
Another week, another game where Aaron Judge was put into the middle of a college football game and fans still hate it. Imagine that! When fans tune into one game they don’t really feel like watching the game that they aren’t worried about enough to watch. Tulane and Houston were interrupted this Friday night.
Today's Talker: Seahawks star rides to the bathroom in style during game
Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
Penn State continues to rise in AP college football rankings after win over Northwestern
The undefeated Nittany Lions have a big test after the bye week.
Nick Saban Reacts To Proposed Idea For College Football Playoff Expansion
Earlier this month, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that he's for expanding the College Football Playoff. "Bowl games are not something players want to play in," he said during an interview with Back on the Record with Bob Costas. "Now players opt out of that if it's not part of the playoff. Therefore, I'm for expanding the playoffs."
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Indiana-Nebraska
Indiana will take its juggernaut passing offense on a trip to the plains to face one-win Nebraska on Saturday evening, kicking off Big Ten play for the Cornhuskers. The Hoosiers are 3-1 coming off their first loss to Cincinnati, 45-24 last weekend. Despite passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Conner Bazelak threw two interceptions, and Indiana's defense couldn't stop the Bearcats.
CBS Sports
UCF vs. SMU: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The SMU Mustangs and the UCF Knights are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. UCF will be strutting in after a win while the Mustangs will be stumbling in from a loss. SMU came up short against...
CBS Sports
How to watch Connecticut vs. Fresno State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Fresno State 1-2; Connecticut 1-4 This Saturday, the Connecticut Huskies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.4 points per matchup. They will be playing at home against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.
2022 college football coaching carousel update
Last year’s coaching carousel was one of the craziest in a while. This year’s doesn’t seem likely to be as crazy, but considering three coaches were fired in September, who knows?. To help you keep up with all the latest developments on the coaching carousel, we’ll be...
