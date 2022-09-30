ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ESPN

College football Week 5 highlights: Top plays, games and takeaways

For close to 15 minutes Saturday afternoon, it seemed like Alabama was doomed. Bryce Young was hurt. Arkansas had all but erased a huge Crimson Tide lead. The college football world held its collective breath. For more than three quarters of action Saturday night, it seemed as if the kings...
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

College Football Betting Guide: Saturday 10/1/22

Last week, the top of the rankings maintained the status quo with the exception of Oklahoma, who lost at home against Kansas State. The only other team in the top 10 to lose was Arkansas, and their loss was against a solid Texas A&M team. The Razorbacks look to bounce...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Indiana-Nebraska

Indiana will take its juggernaut passing offense on a trip to the plains to face one-win Nebraska on Saturday evening, kicking off Big Ten play for the Cornhuskers. The Hoosiers are 3-1 coming off their first loss to Cincinnati, 45-24 last weekend. Despite passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Conner Bazelak threw two interceptions, and Indiana's defense couldn't stop the Bearcats.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

How to watch Connecticut vs. Fresno State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Fresno State 1-2; Connecticut 1-4 This Saturday, the Connecticut Huskies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.4 points per matchup. They will be playing at home against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.
FRESNO, CA
On3.com

2022 college football coaching carousel update

Last year’s coaching carousel was one of the craziest in a while. This year’s doesn’t seem likely to be as crazy, but considering three coaches were fired in September, who knows?. To help you keep up with all the latest developments on the coaching carousel, we’ll be...
NFL

