techeblog.com
Engineers Develop Innovative Process for Synthetic Material That Lets Soft Robots Grow Like Plants
There are robotic banana fingers and then this innovative process for synthetic material that lets soft robots grow like plants. This breakthrough will help build better soft robots capable of navigating hard-to-reach places, complicated terrain, and potentially areas within the human body. The field of soft robotics deal with robots...
Phys.org
Study identifies need to improve awareness and understanding of chemicals used in everyday consumer products
Chemophobia is rife; often driven by ignorance and scientific illiteracy, it fires an activist agenda that can often be very misguided and target the wrong issues entirely. An unfortunate lack of engagement in science education and a greater number of policymakers with a more non-scientific than a scientific background also feed the problem.
Phys.org
Scientists find link between fast-melting Arctic ice and ocean acidification
An international team of researchers have sounded new alarm bells about the changing chemistry of the western region of the Arctic Ocean after discovering acidity levels increasing three to four times faster than ocean waters elsewhere. The team, which includes University of Delaware marine chemistry expert Wei-Jun Cai, also identified...
Phys.org
Study reports first evidence of social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas
A long-term study led by primatologist Crickette Sanz at Washington University in St. Louis reveals the first evidence of lasting social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild. Drawn from more than 20 years of observations at Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo, researchers documented social ties...
Phys.org
Scientists sequence the world's largest pangenome to help unlock genetic mysteries behind finer silk
BGI Genomics, in collaboration with Southwest University, the State Key Laboratory of Silkworm Genome Biology, and other partners, has constructed a high-resolution pangenome dataset representing almost the entire genomic content in a silkworm. This research paper, providing genetic insights into artificial selection (domestication and breeding) and ecological adaptation, was published...
techaiapp.com
Wiggling toward bio-inspired machine intelligence | MIT News
Juncal Arbelaiz Mugica is a native of Spain, where octopus is a common menu item. However, Arbelaiz appreciates octopus and similar creatures in a different way, with her research into soft-robotics theory. More than half of an octopus’ nerves are distributed through its eight arms, each of which has some...
Phys.org
Research reveals quantitative and high-resolution pressure functions of pressure-sensitive material
Researchers from Nagoya University in central Japan have published a study in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C on a pressure-sensitive material, known as fluorenylidene-acridane (FA). Their research has potential applications for technologies related to pressure sensing, recording, and display devices. Mechanochromic materials change color in response to external stimuli,...
Massive cheese recall: 93 different cheeses might have dangerous bacteria – here’s the full list
Cheese is one of the many products that can be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. When lab tests show positive results for the pathogen, products must be recalled to prevent consumers from getting sick. Old Europe Cheese was forced to do just that, issuing a massive recall for 93 different kinds of cheese that might contain the bacteria.
Phys.org
Keeping cool: A common refrigerant shows promise for metal recycling
It's not uncommon in the scientific world for a process to have many unique applications. For example, Idaho National Laboratory researchers have taken a water treatment technology and adapted it for another environmentally important function—selectively separating rare earth elements and transition metals. This chemical process, recently described in a Nature Communications article, significantly reduces both the energy and product consumption involved with rare earth element recovery.
Phys.org
Discovery of new microscopic species expands the tree of life
Scientists have discovered several very rare species of microorganisms, some of which have never been seen before and others which have escaped the curious eyes of scientists for over a hundred years. The discovery of these elusive species, published in the scientific journal PROTIST, was made by an unconventional duo...
Phys.org
Researchers propose and demonstrate an optical black hole cavity based on transformation optics
Whispering-gallery-mode (WGM) cavities represent an intriguing platform for intensely enhancing light-matter interaction. It lays the foundations for ultra-low threshold lasers, ultra-sensitive sensing, nonlinear optics and quantum photonics. The conventional WGM cavity is composed of homogeneous materials with a constant refractive index both in the core and cladding. The light field is confined in the cavity through the total internal reflection (TIR) and enhanced through constructive interference. The ultrahigh-Q factor has been realized in various dielectric WGM cavities with a large mode volume (V) and angular momentum.
Phys.org
Machine learning may enable bioengineering of the most abundant enzyme on the planet
A Newcastle University study has for the first time shown that machine learning can predict the biological properties of the most abundant enzyme on Earth—Rubisco. Rubisco (Ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate carboxylase/oxygenase) is responsible for providing carbon for almost all life on Earth. Rubisco functions by converting atmospheric CO2 from the Earth's atmosphere to organic carbon matter, which is essential to sustain most life on Earth.
Tree Hugger
Scientists Develop Cheap Batteries From Earth-Abundant Materials
A common theme among doomers is that we don't have enough of the materials we need to electrify everything. We will run out of lithium, nickel, and cobalt! But as we noted in a recent post, humans are actually pretty good at solving things when times get tough. That's why we are not still burning whale oil for lighting.
3printr.com
BASF introduces X3D technology for catalysts based on 3D printing
BASF introduces the novel X3D technology, a new additive manufacturing technology for catalysts based on 3D printing. Catalysts produced with this technology feature an open structure, resulting in a reduction of the pressure drop across the reactor and a high surface area, significantly improving the catalysts’ performance. BASF has capabilities to supply commercial quantities.
Phys.org
Bright and photostable green fluorescent protein derived from Japanese jellyfish
Fluorescence imaging of biological samples stands to benefit greatly by a RIKEN discovery of a fluorescent protein derived from a Japanese jellyfish that maintains its brightness even when illuminated by strong light. Proteins that give off green light when illuminated are powerful tools for imaging fine structures within living cells....
Phys.org
Automated carbohydrate synthesizer produces polysaccharides of record-breaking length
A team of researchers with members from Peking University and WuXi AppTec (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., has designed and built an automated carbohydrate synthesizer that produced polysaccharides of record-breaking length. In their paper published in the journal Nature Synthesis the group describes how they built their device and its possible uses. Hanchao Cheng and Peng George Wang with the Southern University of Science and Technology, in China, have published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining the work by the team in China.
Quality Street axes plastic wrappers for recyclable paper
Nestlé says change after 86 years will keep 2bn wrappers a year out of landfill
Phys.org
What caused the holes in SUE the T. rex's jaw? Probably not an infection
SUE the T. rex is one of the most complete, best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex specimens ever found. That level of preservation helps reveal details about SUE's life. For instance, SUE lived to a ripe old age of about thirty-three, and in those years, suffered their fair share of injuries. SUE's most mysterious ailment might be the holes in their jawbone.
Phys.org
Metastable states of floating crystals
A research team led by the GRASP—Group of Research and Applications in Statistical Physics—at the University of Liège (Belgium), demonstrates how to manipulate the mesh, shape and symmetry of floating crystals by wandering, in a controlled way, between their metastable states. This study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Phys.org
Sweden's Paabo wins medicine Nobel for sequencing Neanderthal DNA
Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo, who sequenced the genome of the Neanderthal and discovered the previously unknown hominin Denisova, on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize. Paabo's research gave rise to an entirely new scientific discipline called paleogenomics, and has "generated new understanding of our evolutionary history", it said. "By revealing...
