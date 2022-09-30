ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great White Shark Kills Beachgoer in South Africa

A woman celebrating a holiday weekend in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, was killed on Sunday after a Great White shark grabbed her by the legs in shallow water just feet away from other swimmers. The 39-year-old Cape Town woman was killed just before 8 a.m. Sunday, leaving other swimmers screaming as they left the water and forcing officials to have the beach closed. A witness told officials they heard a flurry of screams before learning it was a shark attack. “I then heard a woman had been attacked while swimming only two or three waves out so it was quite...
First Fox to Hunt Fish for Food Observed by Scientists in Spain

The first fox to hunt fish for food was spotted by scientists in Spain. The very rare incident was caught on video that shows a male red fox (Vulpes vulpes) reportedly grabbing a carp during spring spawning season in the European country. This makes red foxes, along with wolves, to...
One of World’s Rarest Fish Is Thriving in Death Valley Following ‘Desert Tsunami’

One of the world’s rarest fish, known as the Devils Hole pupfish, lives in Death Valley National Park, right here in the United States. With a population numbering just a few hundred, scientists are consistently worried about the rare breed’s regeneration. However, despite a recent “desert tsunami,” brought on by an earthquake more than 1,000 miles away, the pupfish population at Death Valley National Park is absolutely thriving.
Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication

For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
Lake District: Sausage dogs rescued from fell after owners got lost

Two sausage dogs and their owners have been rescued from a Lake District fell. The couple were walking on Gowbarrow Fell on Wednesday evening when they got lost and raised the alarm when it started to rain heavily and turn dark. Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team volunteers later located the party...
