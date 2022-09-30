Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
Good News Network
Magnificent Picture of Ape Cuddling Another Species is Finalist in Wildlife Photographer of the Year – SEE Photos
In a photograph that won Christian Ziegler “Highly Commended Image” at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, a bonobo ape appears to be cuddling a mongoose as if it were a pet. Perfectly capturing the mystery and technical brilliance that are the standards for the competition, held...
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
Half-eaten elusive sea creature reveals ‘mysteries of the deep’ at New Zealand beach
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” a local guide said.
See rare clash between two humpbacks and group of orcas
Video captured by whale watchers shows a scuffle taking place in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, near Seattle and Vancouver, between two humpback whales and a group of orcas. CNN affiliate KING has the story.
Scientist Discovers Tree That Could Potentially Be the World’s Oldest, and It’s Shockingly Old
One scientist made a shocking declaration: a tree he’s studying may be a whopping 5,484 years old. In the rain forest of the Alerce Costero National Park in southern Chile, one huge tree nicknamed the “Great Grandfather” shames the rest. And now, it may be crowned the title of world’s oldest tree.
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Centre Daily
‘Dramatic’ whales brawl off Washington coast in rare, hours-long event, video shows
A pod of 15 or so transient orcas clashed with a pair of humpback whales near the U.S.-Canada border on Thursday, Sept. 29, and whale watchers and tour groups captured the “dramatic” encounter on video. The Pacific Whale Watch Association witnessed the feud and released a video of...
Rare frogs released into California mountains after 2020 Bobcat Fire
Over two years after they were removed from California's San Gabriel Mountains due to the Bobcat Fire, endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs have been released into their native habitat.
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
Great White Shark Kills Beachgoer in South Africa
A woman celebrating a holiday weekend in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, was killed on Sunday after a Great White shark grabbed her by the legs in shallow water just feet away from other swimmers. The 39-year-old Cape Town woman was killed just before 8 a.m. Sunday, leaving other swimmers screaming as they left the water and forcing officials to have the beach closed. A witness told officials they heard a flurry of screams before learning it was a shark attack. “I then heard a woman had been attacked while swimming only two or three waves out so it was quite...
Video shows a rare brawl between a pod of orcas and 2 humpback whales in the Pacific Ocean
The fight lasted for three hours and ended with the whales giving up and swimming away into the fog.
Huge 'Snakey Crocodile-Face' Sea Monster Discovered in Wyoming
A new species of prehistoric marine reptile has been identified in the Wyoming badlands.
Phys.org
Study reports first evidence of social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas
A long-term study led by primatologist Crickette Sanz at Washington University in St. Louis reveals the first evidence of lasting social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild. Drawn from more than 20 years of observations at Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo, researchers documented social ties...
natureworldnews.com
First Fox to Hunt Fish for Food Observed by Scientists in Spain
The first fox to hunt fish for food was spotted by scientists in Spain. The very rare incident was caught on video that shows a male red fox (Vulpes vulpes) reportedly grabbing a carp during spring spawning season in the European country. This makes red foxes, along with wolves, to...
Leopard Carries Decapitated Fox’s Head in Its Mouth in Grotesque Photo
Leopards are as lethal as they are beautiful and a new viral photo has proven that very fact. The photo below sees an exquisite example of the species parading around the decapitated head of an African fox, its body nowhere to be seen. Know that the following image might be discomforting for some folks.
Elephant That Survived Being Shot Five Times by Poachers Dies From Drought
Save the Elephants CEO Frank Pope told Newsweek: "She [was] a survivor. [She'd] gone through everything that elephants have gone through."
One of World’s Rarest Fish Is Thriving in Death Valley Following ‘Desert Tsunami’
One of the world’s rarest fish, known as the Devils Hole pupfish, lives in Death Valley National Park, right here in the United States. With a population numbering just a few hundred, scientists are consistently worried about the rare breed’s regeneration. However, despite a recent “desert tsunami,” brought on by an earthquake more than 1,000 miles away, the pupfish population at Death Valley National Park is absolutely thriving.
Smithonian
Scientists Uncover the Story of Donkey Domestication
For thousands of years, donkeys have been critical for propelling human civilizations forward. They’ve helped pull wheeled vehicles, carry travelers and move goods across the world. But where and when these animals first became intertwined with humans has been a mystery. Now, researchers have used the genomes of over...
BBC
Lake District: Sausage dogs rescued from fell after owners got lost
Two sausage dogs and their owners have been rescued from a Lake District fell. The couple were walking on Gowbarrow Fell on Wednesday evening when they got lost and raised the alarm when it started to rain heavily and turn dark. Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team volunteers later located the party...
