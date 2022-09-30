Read full article on original website
Related
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Celtics needed to make room for Blake Griffin on Friday.
Red Sox President Responds To LeBron James’ Boston Comments
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy was asked about the comments made on the city of Boston by Los Angeles Lakers star and Red Sox part-owner LeBron James. However, rather than allowing his fandom — being a Massachusetts native — to direct his stance on the matter, Kennedy took a more objective approach when inserting his two cents on the comments.
Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)
With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
The Boston Celtics have signed former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to massive Boston Celtics signing
While the Boston Celtics were unable to pull off a trade for NBA megastar Kevin Durant this offseason, it looks like the team did make a pretty massive splash in free agency as the team appears to be set to add six-time NBA All-Star big man Blake Griffin. According to...
iheart.com
Celtics Agree To Deal With Former Perennial All-Star: Report
The Boston Celtics have reportedly agreed to "a one-year, fully guaranteed deal" with former All-Star free agent Blake Griffin, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Griffin spent the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets after initially signing with the franchise in March 2021. The six-time...
Yardbarker
Celtics sign Blake Griffin to one-year contract
Griffin spent the last season-and-a-half with the Brooklyn Nets, after taking a contract buyout from the Detroit Pistons in 2020-21. He was a valuable supporting piece that season, averaging 10 points per game in a complementary role alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, hitting 38% of his three-pointers and starting all 12 of their playoff games. Griffin's shooting declined last year, but he still played 56 games for Brooklyn, starting 24.
RELATED PEOPLE
Miami Heat: Boston’s Blake Griffin signing sees another PF off the table
The Miami Heat have just wrapped up another successful training camp and are now just days away from the start of preseason. Now left with looming decisions to make for their opening night roster, team president, Pat Riley, and the Heat front office’s attention and expectations are fully geared towards winning the 2023 NBA championship.
Newly promoted Mazzulla wins preseason debut for Celtics
Not too many NBA first-timers get to take over a reigning conference champion and oddsmakers' favorite to win an NBA title
Yardbarker
Luke Kornet Suffers Ankle Sprain at Celtics Practice
With Robert Williams not expected to resume basketball activities for 8-12 weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, and Danilo Gallinari likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, there's an opportunity for Luke Kornet to earn a more significant role this season. In 2021-22, in 12 games with the Celtics, he averaged seven minutes per contest while producing 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds.
WCVB
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 'may not be same player' after second hit, concussion expert says
BOSTON — Experts had harsh criticism Friday after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit his head on the turf for the second game in a row during Miami’s game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa was brought down hard to the ground, and his head bounced off the field. He was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Tigers Newsletter: How the Tigers are about to become MLB's longest sufferers
There is a strong chance that by the end of Monday’s action, as we enter an abbreviated final week of the 2022 MLB season, the Detroit Tigers will have the majors’ longest active postseason drought. “But wait,” you’re saying, “they just made the playoffs in … hmmm … I could have sworn it was just four or five seasons ago … Look, Miggy was around back then, and now, and I just saw Jim Leyland on TV...
FOX Sports
Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5...
WCVB
QB Mac Jones makes tepid appearance at practice, but questions for Sunday loom large
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was on the practice field Friday, but there is still no definitive word on whether last weekend's ankle injury will keep him sidelined in Green Bay on Sunday. SportsCenter 5's Josh Brogadir said what he saw at practice did not...
WCVB
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers won't play in Sunday's game vs. Packers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — On Friday we learned injured New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones would not play in Sunday's game at Green Bay. On Saturday, the team announced another key piece of the Patriots offense won't be on the field against the Packers. "The Patriots have downgraded WR Jakobi...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Boston Celtics interested in Frank Vogel, Terry Stotts as assistant coaching targets
The Boston Celtics reportedly have their eye on a pair of former NBA head coaches to help guide interim head coach Joe Mazzulla through a season in which the Celtics are hoping to contend for a title, according to recent reporting from Substack’s Marc Stein. In the wake of head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension, the team has been inquiring after potential additions to Boston’s bench.
WCVB
Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt says he's playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation
Related video above: Watt a mom! Connie Watt shares secret of raising three sons in NFL. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, and he still plans to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The three-time...
NFL・
Comments / 0