Boston, MA

NESN

Red Sox President Responds To LeBron James’ Boston Comments

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy was asked about the comments made on the city of Boston by Los Angeles Lakers star and Red Sox part-owner LeBron James. However, rather than allowing his fandom — being a Massachusetts native — to direct his stance on the matter, Kennedy took a more objective approach when inserting his two cents on the comments.
MassLive.com

Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)

With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to massive Boston Celtics signing

While the Boston Celtics were unable to pull off a trade for NBA megastar Kevin Durant this offseason, it looks like the team did make a pretty massive splash in free agency as the team appears to be set to add six-time NBA All-Star big man Blake Griffin. According to...
iheart.com

Celtics Agree To Deal With Former Perennial All-Star: Report

The Boston Celtics have reportedly agreed to "a one-year, fully guaranteed deal" with former All-Star free agent Blake Griffin, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Griffin spent the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets after initially signing with the franchise in March 2021. The six-time...
Yardbarker

Celtics sign Blake Griffin to one-year contract

Griffin spent the last season-and-a-half with the Brooklyn Nets, after taking a contract buyout from the Detroit Pistons in 2020-21. He was a valuable supporting piece that season, averaging 10 points per game in a complementary role alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, hitting 38% of his three-pointers and starting all 12 of their playoff games. Griffin's shooting declined last year, but he still played 56 games for Brooklyn, starting 24.
Yardbarker

Luke Kornet Suffers Ankle Sprain at Celtics Practice

With Robert Williams not expected to resume basketball activities for 8-12 weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, and Danilo Gallinari likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, there's an opportunity for Luke Kornet to earn a more significant role this season. In 2021-22, in 12 games with the Celtics, he averaged seven minutes per contest while producing 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds.
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers Newsletter: How the Tigers are about to become MLB's longest sufferers

There is a strong chance that by the end of Monday’s action, as we enter an abbreviated final week of the 2022 MLB season, the Detroit Tigers will have the majors’ longest active postseason drought. “But wait,” you’re saying, “they just made the playoffs in … hmmm … I could have sworn it was just four or five seasons ago … Look, Miggy was around back then, and now, and I just saw Jim Leyland on TV...
FOX Sports

Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5...
WCVB

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers won't play in Sunday's game vs. Packers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — On Friday we learned injured New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones would not play in Sunday's game at Green Bay. On Saturday, the team announced another key piece of the Patriots offense won't be on the field against the Packers. "The Patriots have downgraded WR Jakobi...
Report: Boston Celtics interested in Frank Vogel, Terry Stotts as assistant coaching targets

The Boston Celtics reportedly have their eye on a pair of former NBA head coaches to help guide interim head coach Joe Mazzulla through a season in which the Celtics are hoping to contend for a title, according to recent reporting from Substack’s Marc Stein. In the wake of head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension, the team has been inquiring after potential additions to Boston’s bench.
WCVB

Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt says he's playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation

Related video above: Watt a mom! Connie Watt shares secret of raising three sons in NFL. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, and he still plans to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The three-time...
