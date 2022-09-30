ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Blake Griffin Joins Another Sixers Division Rival

By Justin Grasso
 3 days ago

Former Brooklyn Nets veteran Blake Griffin lands in the Sixers' division once again.

When Blake Griffin was on his way out of Detroit during the 2020-2021 NBA season, many suggested the Philadelphia 76ers should look into acquiring the former Los Angeles Clippers star.

There wasn’t much traction behind a Griffin reunion with Doc Rivers in Philadelphia. Therefore, Griffin never made his way to South Philly. However, he didn’t land too far away, though.

After reaching a buyout with the Pistons in early March of 2021, Griffin hit the free agency market and signed with the Brooklyn Nets three days later.

Griffin appeared in 26 games with the Nets during the 2020-2021 season. He averaged ten points while spending 21 minutes on the court per game.

After Griffin’s contract expired at the end of Brooklyn’s 2021 playoff run, he re-signed with the Nets on a one-year deal. Last season, Griffin started in 24 of the 56 games he appeared. Averaging fewer minutes on the floor, Griffin put up just six points per game.

By the time the postseason rolled around, Griffin had appeared in just two games during the Nets’ first-round series against the Boston Celtics , which ended in a sweep.

As expected, Griffin and the Nets parted ways at the end of the year. Once again, the veteran won’t go too far, though.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN , Griffin agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics.

Per Wojnarowski, Griffin’s deal with the Celtics is fully-guaranteed.

At this point, the 33-year-old’s best days are behind him. Although Griffin remained dominant following his days on the Clippers, a series of injuries that he suffered in Detroit put a lot of wear and tear on the six-time All-Star.

Griffin might be a solid addition to Boston’s bench for depth purposes, but his run in Brooklyn proves that he won’t make or break a team’s chances of making a run.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

