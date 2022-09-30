ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locally Owned and Operated Pizza Place to Open in Orlando

By Paul Soto
 2 days ago

Black Magic Pizza , a locally-owned and operated pizza place, is planning to open at 14 W. Illiana St. in Orlando , according to Co-Owner Traviss Santos.

Santos tells What Now Orlando that he and his co-owners have recently signed the lease and are currently in the build-out phase, moving as quickly as possible towards opening. While no hard date has been set for a grand opening, Santos says that he anticipates opening his doors in early 2023 , hopefully by March.

After long operating in pop-up contexts, Santos is looking forward to giving Black Magic Pizza a stable home. The restaurant will be attached to a 5000 square-foot brewery called Rockpit Brewery , giving foodies the opportunity to enjoy their local pizza with locally-brewed beers.

When asked about a Black Magic-made pizza that best represents their approach to the dish, Santos quickly names the Dr. Pepperoni —red sauce, fresh whole-milk mozzarella, and bold pepperoni topped with a spicy maple swirl that “makes you feel like you’re eating pizza and wings at the same time.”

As the call wrapped up, Santos radiated with passion and optimism about the upcoming location. “We’ve been waiting for a good neighborhood to plant our seed in. We hope that this restaurant will serve as a model for potential future locations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YuK55_0iGorzI100
Photo: Official


Orlando's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

