NFL

Report: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa set for MRI after hard hit

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 2 days ago
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have an MRI after sustaining neck and head injuries in Thursday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

CBS Sports reported Tagovailoa traveled back to Miami with his team while wearing a neck brace. Initial scans performed at a Cincinnati hospital were negative. The Dolphins said he sustained a concussion, and NFL Network reported Friday that Tagovailoa has entered the league's concussion protocol.

