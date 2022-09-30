ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Bowman is 2nd driver to suffer concussion in Next Gen car

By By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXWai_0iGorvl700

Alex Bowman will miss Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway with a concussion the Hendrick Motorsports driver apparently suffered last week at Texas.

HMS said Bowman was evaluated Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ruled out of this weekend's playoff race. Noah Gragson will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet for Bowman.

"I'm disappointed but know my health is the number one priority," Bowman posted on social media. "I am committed to follow all medical guidance to ensure I can return to competition as soon as possible."

Bowman is now the second driver sidelined with a concussion suffered in a crash of NASCAR's new Next Gen car. Kurt Busch has been out since a crash July 23 in qualifying at Pocono and withdrew his spot in the 16-driver playoff field. Busch said this week he's hopeful to race before the end of the season.

Bowman crashed on Lap 98 at Texas on Sunday but went on to finish the race. He finished 29th and is ranked last among the remaining 12 playoff drivers. The field will be cut to eight after next week's race in Charlotte.

NASCAR this year introduced its Next Gen car that was designed to cut costs and level the playing field, but the safety of the spec car has been under fire since Busch's crash. Drivers have complained they feel the impact much more in crashes than they did in the old car, and a rash of blown tires and broken parts has plagued the first four races of the playoffs.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?

Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
HAMPTON, GA
Sportscasting

Kyle Larson Offers Harsh Criticism of NASCAR and Joins Chase Elliott in Calling Out Sanctioning Body for Taking Step Backward in Safety With Next Gen Car

Kyle Larson echoed HMS teammate Chase Elliott's remarks earlier this week and harshly criticized NASCAR for taking a step backward in safety with the Next Gen car. The post Kyle Larson Offers Harsh Criticism of NASCAR and Joins Chase Elliott in Calling Out Sanctioning Body for Taking Step Backward in Safety With Next Gen Car appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers

Denny Hamlin doesn't hold back after the Alex Bowman concussion news, blasting NASCAR for a system that takes advantage of the drivers and doesn't accept any responsibility for driver injuries. The post Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Ty Gibbs Makes Another Poor Decision During Prerace Show, Pushing Away Camera Multiple Times Right in Front of His Grandfather

Ty Gibbs stood next to his grandfather and did something on live television before the Xfinity Series race at Talladega that showed his immaturity and boosted the argument of his critics that he's entitled. The post Ty Gibbs Makes Another Poor Decision During Prerace Show, Pushing Away Camera Multiple Times Right in Front of His Grandfather appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Chase Elliott gets great push from Erik Jones to win at Talladega

Chase Elliott won Sunday’s Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Ala. after getting some big help from a fellow Chevrolet driver. Elliott was fifth on the final restart with two laps to go. Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones were both on the front row. Elliott managed to slip ahead and got a critical push from his manufacturer teammate Jones to come out in front. He held off Blaney by 0.046 seconds for the checkered flag, propelling him into the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
TALLADEGA, AL
Autoweek.com

Concussion Symptoms Sideline Alex Bowman for Talladega NASCAR Playoff Race

NASCAR Cup Series driver and current playoff contender Alex Bowman will miss this weekend's racing at Talladega after suffering from what are being called concussion-like symptoms. Bowman will be replaced in the event by full-time Xfinity Series and part-time Cup Series driver Noah Gragson. Bowman joins Kurt Busch in missing...
TALLADEGA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Noah Gragson
racer.com

NASCAR to evaluate rear bumper updates with crash test next week

NASCAR officials have confirmed there will be a crash test next week on rear bumper updates to the Next Gen race car. The test will be done at an Ohio crash test facility on Wednesday. Since early to mid-season, NASCAR officials have been doing computer modeling on a new rear...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Hendrick Motorsports#Next Gen#Hms
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
751
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy