Millions of student loan borrowers will automatically get a refund for payments made during the pandemic
Millions of Americans with federal student loans will automatically receive a refund from the U.S. Department of Education for payments they made during the COVID-19 payment pause when they apply for student loan forgiveness, according to the department’s website. Borrowers will get a refund automatically if they qualify for...
What to do with your remaining student loan debt
Many borrowers may be overextended in January if they don’t plan now.
actionlifemedia.com
How to Pay off Credit Card Debt Faster
Are you tired of being in debt, and do you want to repay credit card debt faster?. Credit card debt is a never-ending loop of debt payments. Most people pay the minimum fees each month and hope to pay off their debt sometime in the future. However, you can pay off debt faster if you don’t mind taking a financial hit.
How Much Cash To Have Stashed in a Savings Account at All Times
If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep...
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt
Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans in 2 years says other borrowers deserve more forgiveness
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199...
msn.com
Half of US borrowers in a new poll said their student loan debt is harming their mental health
Half of borrowers in a 2,000 person poll said that their student debt is harming their mental health. The survey, by education platform ELVTR, said that anxiety and depression were the most common issues. One in five surveyed said they had endured sleepless nights and panic attacks linked to their...
Biden made a major dent in the student debt crisis — and it's time he does the same for the growing medical debt load in the US, attorneys and advocates say
America's medical debt problem has parallels to the student debt crisis, experts told Insider. Both are financially debilitating, putting people at risk of not being able to afford rent and food. The Biden Administration is already taking steps to address it but the challenge of helping more low-income borrowers remains.
Why a Savings Account Is the Wrong Choice for Your Retirement Savings
IRAs and 401(k)s are better options to save for retirement. Many seniors run into financial trouble when they enter retirement without much money in savings and realize their Social Security benefits won't pay enough to cover their living costs in full. That's why it's so important to start building a retirement nest egg from a young age -- ideally, as early as when you earn your first paycheck.
How to use life insurance to pay off debt
A life insurance policy protects your dependents in the event of your death. It does this by paying out a predetermined sum, which is intended to replace the income of the policyholder. If you have whole or universal life insurance coverage, your policy comes with a cash value that you...
Motley Fool
Why It Pays to Use a Personal Loan to Pay Off Credit Card Debt
It's a matter of making your debt more affordable. Credit cards are notorious for charging a lot of interest. Personal loan interest rates can be far more affordable, especially if you have good credit. Many people wind up with credit card debt for one reason or another. For some, it's...
Motley Fool
Inflation Is Forcing 26% of Americans to Stop Paying Off Debts. Here's How to Stay on Track
That's not a great path to land on. Many people are making financial changes in the wake of inflation. It's important to stick to your debt payoff plan, especially with a potential recession looming. Consider cutting back on your leisure spending or picking up a side gig to keep up...
msn.com
96% of Americans Have Less Than $1 Million Saved for Retirement: How To Avoid Falling Short of the Standard Nest Egg
GOBankingRates recently conducted a survey of 1,001 adult investors, and the results are somewhat startling, particularly regarding how much they have saved for retirement. According to the survey, 96% of respondents have less than $1 million saved for retirement, and more than half have less than $20,000 saved. Social Security:...
How to turn your home’s value into cash with HELOCs and home-equity loans
If you need long-term access to cash, a HELOC is the better choice, while you may be better served by a home-equity loan if you need cash for a big one-time expense. Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases people make. Ideally, it’s an asset that can grow in value over time, and homeowners can tap that equity to make other purchases—or make a profit if they later sell their homes.
Why I Don't Love CDs -- Despite the Higher Interest Rates They Pay
The upside often isn't worth it for me. Certificates of deposit tend to pay higher interest rates than savings accounts. They also come with restrictions that make them less attractive. I'm a firm believer in having plenty of money on hand in the bank. First of all, everyone needs savings...
Student loan forgiveness: Some borrowers no longer eligible for debt relief
President Joe Biden’s administration announced Thursday that it is scaling back the federal student loan cancellation program amid legal challenges to the debt relief plan. The new guidelines will exclude nearly 800,000 borrowers who were initially told they were qualified for loan forgiveness. The announcement means that some of...
Student Loan Forgiveness Application Will Be Available in October
More details are coming to light on how the Biden administration's new student loan forgiveness program will start to be implemented, including news that relevant applications will become available...
Young mom-to-be pays off her student loan debt of $120K: 'Focus on other life goals'
A young Maryland woman who recently bought a home with her husband as they prepare for the birth of their first child is proud that she developed the financial acumen to pay off her student loans in full — no matter the path that others may be taking. Based...
