Cell Phones

The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
Engadget

Coinbase users were unable to withdraw funds to US bank accounts for six hours

Coinbase users were unable to carry out US bank account transactions for around six hours on Sunday. An issue with the Automated Clearing House Network, which is used for electronic transfers between bank accounts in the country, emerged just before 7AM ET. The company said on its status page that it identified the problem, described as a "major outage," by 8:23AM and resolved it by 12:41PM.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Wallet MetaMask Introduces New Portfolio Manager Dapp

Popular crypto wallet MetaMask has introduced a new dapp that lets users check and manage their entire portfolio at once. Crypto Wallet MetaMask Has Launched A Beta Portfolio Dapp. As announced by the wallet in a blogpost, the new decentralized app (dapp) helps users monitor both their cryptocurrency and non-fungible...
COMPUTERS
wealthinsidermag.com

Report: Uniswap Seeks to Raise $200 Million in Fresh Capital at $1 Billion Valuation

The largest decentralized exchange (dex) platform by global trade volume, Uniswap, is looking to raise between $100 and $200 million, according to a report citing people familiar with the company. The funding round is currently in a nascent stage as the report claims Uniswap has been “engaging with a number of investors.”
MARKETS
CoinDesk

DeFiance Capital's Arthur Cheong Is Raising Money for a New Fund: Sources

Arthur Cheong, founder of the DeFiance Capital crypto investment fund that was hit by Three Arrows Capital’s collapse this year, is raising money for a new fund, according to four people familiar with the matter. The new venture fund, which will remain under the DeFiance name, will focus on...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Citi Says Decentralized Crypto Exchanges Are Gaining Market Share From Centralized Peers

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges (DEXs) have grown faster than centralized exchanges (CEXs) over the past two years, Citigroup (C) said in a research report Thursday. The gap is likely to widen as users move away from centralized platforms to avoid their more onerous know-your-customer procedures. DEXs are blockchain-based apps that coordinate...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring

On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Grayscale Takes Over Key Role for Bitcoin Trust, Other Products From Genesis

Crypto asset management firm Grayscale Investments, which offers the world’s biggest bitcoin (BTC) trust, is bringing a key administrative role for all of its products in-house through a newly created broker-dealer unit. The company will now act as the authorized participant for the products through its Grayscale Securities subsidiary,...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of MoneyLion Popped Today

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is suing MoneyLion for charging illegal interest rates. MoneyLion responded last night and said it would "vigorously defend against these false allegations." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
financefeeds.com

Circle buys Elements and announces beta version of Crypto Payments API

USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC) stablecoins issuer Circle has acquired Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform, as part of its accelerated crypto payments roadmap. Circle is uniquely positioned to promote digital payments and an always-on financial system as native features of the internet. Creating a payments...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Sushi Community Votes in 'Head Chef' to Oversee Decentralized Crypto Exchange

Sushi community members elected Jared Grey as CEO on Monday, transferring power within the decentralized exchange after months of realignment and controversy surrounding the protocol’s governance. Grey, who was formerly CEO of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform EONS and CEO at crypto exchange Bitfineon, will serve as Sushi’s “head chef,”...
BUSINESS
thenewscrypto.com

USDC Will Integrate With Decentralized Social to Bring Web3 to The Masses

Los Angeles, California, 3rd October, 2022, Chainwire. A USDC integration with DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, is launching next week. The integration gives DeSo a financial bridge to millions of Ethereum users and DApps, giving them one-click access to end-to-end...
INTERNET
geekwire.com

Fundamentals for Startups: From Startup Hall to Series C: How to build a unicorn that will change the world

Online only (access link to come after registration) https://comotion.uw.edu/news-events/upcoming-events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D161858002. Eight years after recognizing the need to completely reimagine the technical interviewing process, Karat now helps some of the world’s largest companies like Indeed, Amazon, and Intuit meet their hiring goals for software engineers. But the company isn’t stopping there — following a recent investment from tennis champion Serena Williams, Karat is now working to double the number of Black software engineers in the U.S. through its flagship purpose program Brilliant Black Minds. Hear from Karat co-founder and president Jeff Spector about the importance of mission and purpose as they work to tackle some of tech’s biggest challenges, and learn the lessons you can incorporate when building your own world-changing startup.
SMALL BUSINESS

