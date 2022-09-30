Read full article on original website
Related
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
Should You Exercise Regularly When Undergoing Chemotherapy?
Patients often feel tired or ill during chemotherapy. This continued fatigue and ailment can lead to another problem: some patients may not want to exercise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ajmc.com
Advanced Imaging System Investigated for Faster Diagnosis of Skin Cancers
This new study explored the diagnostic utility and accuracy of 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM) among nonmelanoma skin cancers, which included basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Biopsies of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSC) were analyzed in a new study using 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM), and this technology proved highly effective...
Scrubs Magazine
Photographer Travels the World Educating Patients After Being Diagnosed with 2 Cancers at Once
Carolyn Taylor remembers the moment she found out she had cancer. She was traveling Europe in the early 2000s when she noticed she was bleeding in between her periods, so she contacted her OB-GYN and set up a consultation. Now 60, she is eternally grateful she caught both of her...
Medical News Today
Is it possible to detect oral cancer early?
A dentist may detect oral cancer during a routine dental checkup. If they suspect abnormalities in the oral cavity, they may refer the person to a doctor or cancer specialist for more tests. the tongue, lips, gums, palate, teeth, and inside lining of the cheeks. If a person develops cancer...
boldsky.com
What Is Colorectal Cancer? 9 Important Tests Used To Diagnose Colon Cancer
Having a healthy colon is essential for digestion and waste removal in the body. When the colon does not function properly, the body cannot absorb essential nutrients or eliminate waste products. What Is Colorectal Cancer?. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
curetoday.com
Patients Can Help Move the Needle Forward in Bladder Cancer Clinical Trials With Participation
Kristie L. Kahl: When we talk about clinical trials, what are some of the common misperceptions that are associated with them?. Tracy L. Rose: We hear a lot of them. The truth is that clinical trials are research, meaning that they are studying, typically, an intervention that the research community hopes is going to be better than the standard of care, or an alternative to standard of care, that might be better for some reason. If we knew it was better than standard of care, it wouldn't be a clinical trial, it would just be the standard of care.
MedicalXpress
New genetic tests set to advance orthopedic care
A range of ground-breaking genetic tests that could help predict whether joint replacements succeed or fail have been launched following years of research. Using next-generation genetic sequencing, the MHRA-registered Orthotype tests from ExplantLab identify genetic markers in saliva or blood samples for specific variations of HLA genes which, if found, indicate patients will develop an adverse reaction to the cobalt chrome (CoCr) contained in many joint replacement implants.
Why Researchers Are Concerned Too Few Women Are Prioritizing Mammograms
Mammograms are one of the best ways to find breast cancer early, when it's easier to treat.
survivornet.com
Have You Recently Been Diagnosed With Lung Cancer? Make Sure Comprehensive Biomarker Testing Is A Part Of Your Care Plan.
Testing Can Get You To The Best Lung Cancer Treatment. Comprehensive biomarker testing checks the lung tumor for gene mutations that might respond to targeted therapy. Genetic testing of the lung tumor is typically for people with stage 4, non-small cell, non-squamous cell lung cancer. If your doctor doesn’t mention...
beckersspine.com
'Put patient care back in the hands of the physician': What we heard in September
Spine and orthopedic experts and leaders in August spoke with Becker's Spine Review about topics from payer negotiations to skills they want to accomplish. 1. "I would put patient care back in the hands of the physician. Too many healthcare decisions are being made by administrators that don't prioritize the doctor-patient relationship. Each patient is unique and the treating doctor is best suited to address the healthcare needs of that patient. We have moved from providing individualized healthcare to population health where the needs of an individual don't matter anymore. Physicians are called providers not doctors, and the quality and access to healthcare has declined. We have increased the burden on physicians by adding bureaucratic roadblocks. We spend more time documenting and doing peer reviews than we do taking care of patients. In the end, the patient suffers the most." — Ramy Elias, MD, of Center for Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Cerritos (Calif.) Surgery Center, on what he would change in the spine and orthopedic industry.
Patients Paying More Out-of-Pocket Costs for Cancer Care
A new, large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center shows rising costs of cancer treatments led to increases in total costs of care, and when compounded with greater cost sharing, increased out-of-pocket (OOP) costs for privately insured, patients under 65 years old. The research is one of the first to comprehensively examine trends in the costs of cancer care for privately insured non-elderly adults for the four most common cancers. Researchers discovered OOP costs went up more than 15% for all cancers to more than $6000 for breast, colorectal, and lung cancer patients and $4500 for patients with prostate cancer in 2016. The results were published today in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI).
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop screening tool to aid early diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
In the last decade, timely and efficient diagnoses of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a lethal disease that causes scarring of the lung tissue and affects the ability to breathe and be active, has become recognized as a major health challenge. Though not well-known, the disease now has a greater worldwide presence than all but the seven most common cancers.
Comments / 0