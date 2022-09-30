Read full article on original website
WJLA
Man dropped off at Fairfax County hospital dies after Va. shooting, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man who was dropped off at a Fairfax County hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body has died, according to police. Authorities do believe the crime was a random act. Officers responded to Jeff Todd Way in the Alexandria area...
WJLA
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Annandale
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver as she was walking in Annandale Sunday night. She was walking near the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place, Fairfax County Police say. She was taken to a hospital and died, police say. Police said...
NBC Washington
3 Pedestrians Struck in Chantilly BJ's Parking Lot
Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Andy Amaya was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block...
WTOP
Two juveniles sought in car theft with child inside in Northwest DC: police
Story from WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington. Two minors were involved with stealing a running car that had a child inside in Northwest D.C., according to police. Of the juveniles, only one got into the black Jeep Cherokee at around 1:13 p.m. while it was running on Georgia Avenue NW and Kenyon Street NW, authorities said.
Police conducting death investigation at Arlington County park
ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police Department were conducting a death investigation at Lacey Woods Park early Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to the park located in the 1200 N. George Mason Drive to investigate a death. Police say preliminary investigation suggests the "death is not...
Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in DC just after midnight on Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q Street Southeast in DC for a traffic accident around 12:24 p.m., but they found the boy in the back […]
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
Detectives are seeking help in locating suspects in regards to an ATM theft
On September 30, at 4:00 p.m., the suspects entered the carryout located on the 1600 block of north Milton Avenue and removed the ATM.
Man arrested for fatal stabbing outside of McDonald's in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 25-year-old has been charged with fatally stabbing a man outside a McDonald's in Prince George's County on Wednesday. Officers were called to University Boulevard in Adelphi around 3:10 p.m. after a report of the stabbing. At the scene, they found a victim, later identified as 59-year-old Randolph Crawford, suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5dc.com
18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified...
WJLA
Man stabbed 'multiple times' after fight outside Hyattsville restaurant: Police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Hyattsville police are searching for two suspects after a man was stabbed outside of a restaurant following a verbal dispute and physical altercation, officials said. The incident happened outside of a restaurant in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at around 11:30 p.m. A man...
Effort to pick up, clean up Prince George’s County
In Prince George's County, residents are frustrated with the growing amount of litter they're seeing in their neighborhoods. Now they're taking matters into their own hands by cleaning it up themselves.
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Last Seen Saturday Morning
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Saturday morning. 15-year-old Andy Amaya was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m Saturday, leaving his residence in the 2600 block of Elnora St. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Amaya is 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.
WJLA
Man accidentally shoots himself in the foot at Fairfax County gun show, police say
CHANTILLY, Va. (7News) — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot with his own gun Friday at the The Nation's Gun Show at the Dulles Expo Center, Virginia State Police said. Attendees heard a single gunshot and troopers immediately responded and found the man with a non-life threatening...
WTOP
Man killed in Northwest DC shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
WJLA
Man accidentally fires gun in Arundel Mills Mall food court, Anne Arundel PD says
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Officers are investigating after they say a man accidentally fired his gun inside the food court Saturday at Arundel Mills Mall in Anne Arundel County. Nobody was shot, but at least two people got hurt as a result of the panic, in addition...
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run collision on Park Heights Avenue Saturday
BALTIMORE-- Officers were sent to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a report of a hit-and-run collision around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.After arriving at the crash site in Northwest Baltimore, officers located a 51-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle, police stated.According to a release, investigators learned the man was struck as he was attempting to get into his own vehicle by an unknown sedan. Police say, that sedan then fled the scene, heading southbound on Park Heights Avenue. After locating the victim medics transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after. Crash Team investigators responded and are handling this case. Anyone with information about the hit and run are prompted to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Massive fire rips through townhomes in Montgomery County, several people displaced
OLNEY, Md. — A huge fire affecting multiple townhomes has left several families without a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Friday night. Firefighters rushed to the Bradford Crossing Community located on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue around 8 p.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire started from the outside of a townhome.
Fairfax IT employee arrested in connection to embezzlement of more than 150 county Wi-Fi routers
A Maryland man who works for the Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology has been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to police for allegedly embezzling more than 150 of the county's Wi-Fi routers.
