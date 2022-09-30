Read full article on original website
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Bispecifics vs CAR T-Cell Therapy: Which Is Better in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma?
Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy is one such newer class of therapy to be introduced into the treatment paradigm for multiple myeloma, and bispecific antibodies are the expected next class of treatments to emerge in the clinic. Newer treatment modalities are changing the landscape for patients with relapsed or refractory...
CAR T-Cell Therapy Could Replace Auto Transplant in Multiple Myeloma
The depth and durability of responses seen with these CAR T-cell therapies in refractory myeloma is unprecedented and raises again the question of the role of up-front autologous stem cell transplant in the era of immune therapies, including CAR T-cell therapies. Introduction. The treatment of multiple myeloma has evolved substantially...
The Latest Treatments and Research for Alopecia
Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition that causes patchy hair loss. With alopecia, your immune system mistakenly attacks the hair follicle, leading to inflammation. This causes the hair to fall out. Alopecia can affect anyone at any stage of life. Having a family member with alopecia may increase your chances...
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
Issues at Catalent's Bloomington plant affected Moderna booster release
Recent articles in trade publications and The Washington Post have attributed a delay in the release of millions of Moderna COVID-19 booster shots to a safety inspection at the Catalent plant in Bloomington. According to The Post's Sept. 20 article, the Food and Drug Administration inspection focused on production issues at the...
Anti-sedative could alleviate cancer therapy side effects, study suggests
Researchers in China have discovered that inhibiting a protein called the GABAA receptor can protect intestinal stem cells from the toxic effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), suggests that the FDA-approved anti-sedative flumazenil, which targets GABAA receptors, could alleviate some of...
Symptoms of Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Triple refractory multiple myeloma is a condition marked by malignant transformation of plasma cells that can lead to multi-organ failure. Triple-refractory multiple myeloma cases are often more advanced because they are resistant to treatment. Early symptoms include nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and unexplained weight loss. Advanced symptoms include...
Aligning Cost-Effective Payer Strategies With Clinical Pathway Considerations for NSCLC Treatment
Millie Das, MD: I presented an e-poster looking at the cost-effectiveness of atezolizumab for adjuvant treatment in the FDA-labeled patient population. These are stage II and IIIA patients who are PD-L1–positive who have undergone resection. For many years in early stage non–small cell lung cancer, the standard adjuvant treatment option has been chemotherapy. Now we have our first immunotherapy indication in this adjuvant non–small cell lung cancer space. It’s important to see whether the additional cost of immunotherapy is worth it, especially with the knowledge that immunotherapy can be expensive compared with many of our chemotherapy drugs. We did this cost-effective analysis to try to answer this question.
Belantamab Mafodotin Induces Deep and Durable Responses in R/R Myeloma
Interim findings from the DREAMM-6 study hint that belantamab mafodotin plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone is effective with tolerable safety in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep) combined with lenalidomide (Revlimid) plus dexamethasone displayed encouraging clinical activity in a small population of patients with relapsed or refractory...
Expensive Targeted Lung Cancer Therapies Need to Be Tailored to the Right Patient
Targeted therapies have improved outcomes for patients with lung cancer, but the goal needs to be tailoring the right therapy to the right patient, said Ticiana Leal, MD, associate professor, director of the Thoracic Medical Oncology Program, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine. Targeted therapies...
Maintenance Therapy the 'Biggest Breakthrough in Decades' for Ovarian Cancer
Although maintenance treatments have helped patients with ovarian cancer live longer, experts note there are still some unmet needs that must be addressed. Karen Hanna was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2013. At the time, she underwent a debulking (tumor burden reduction) surgery and received chemotherapy. Then her...
Advanced Imaging System Investigated for Faster Diagnosis of Skin Cancers
This new study explored the diagnostic utility and accuracy of 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM) among nonmelanoma skin cancers, which included basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Biopsies of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSC) were analyzed in a new study using 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM), and this technology proved highly effective...
Simple blood and urine test can help patients with chronic kidney disease
New research, led by the University of Glasgow and published in the British Journal of General Practice, assessed patient data from across the U.K. and found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended test. The study results have prompted renewed calls from kidney specialists to encourage more patients to be given access to this test.
FDA approves Vegzelma, biosimilar to Avastin, for treatment of six cancer types
The FDA approved bevacizumab-adcd for treatment of six cancer types, according to a press release from the biosimilar’s manufacturer. Bevacizumab-adcd (Vegzelma, Celltrion USA), a biosimilar to bevacizumab (Avastin, Genentech), is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and prohibits it from binding to VEGFR-1 and VEGFR-2 on the surface of endothelial cells.
Multicentric validation of diagnostic tests based on BC-116 and BC-106 urine peptide biomarkers for bladder cancer in two prospective cohorts of patients
Non-invasive urine-based biomarkers can potentially improve current diagnostic and monitoring protocols for bladder cancer (BC). Here we assess the performance of earlier published biomarker panels for BC detection (BC-116) and monitoring of recurrence (BC-106) in combination with cytology, in two prospectively collected patient cohorts. Methods. Of the 602 patients screened...
Novel Drug Decreases Fibrosis in Myelofibrosis, A Type of Blood Cancer
Treatment with the novel drug GB2064 was associated with decreased fibrosis in patients with myelofibrosis, a type of blood cancer, according to findings from an ongoing phase 2 trial. An intermediate assessment of the ongoing phase 2a MYLOX-1 trial showed that the novel drug GB2064 decreased bone marrow fibrosis in...
Pulse oximeter bias delayed treatment of Black COVID-19 patients by hours: study
Pulse oximetry systematically overestimated blood oxygenation by one percentage point in Black patients, leading to delays in the treatment of COVID-19, according to an analysis of health record data. The study linked the overestimation of blood oxygen to a 4.5 hour delay in receiving supplemental oxygen treatment, and a 3.1...
Early-Phase Trial to Study Novel Drug, With or Without Keytruda, in Solid Cancers
The novel drug PY159 will be studied as a single agent and in combination with Keytruda for patients with certain solid tumors — including ovarian, pancreatic, lung, head and neck, colorectal and breast cancers. The first patient received treatment in a phase 1b expansion trial evaluating the novel drug...
