Read full article on original website
Related
Toni Says: Are Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans the same?
What is the difference between a “Medicare Supplement” and a “Medicare Advantage PPO” plan? I am turning 65 and I am being bombarded with marketing material. Friends have told me that a Medicare Advantage PPO plan is the same as a Medicare Supplement because both have a network of doctors to pick from. My retiree employer medical plan now has a Medicare Advantage PPO plan, and I am concerned. If a medically catastrophic incident happens, will the medical providers I am now seeing accept this Medicare Advantage.
KXLY
Seniors on Medicare Just Got Some Really Good News
It’s hardly a secret that healthcare is a huge burden for many retirees. And the cost of Medicare plays into that. While Medicare Part A, which covers hospital care, is generally free for enrollees, Part B, which covers diagnostic services and outpatient care, costs money. Part B premiums start at a base amount but can be higher for seniors with larger incomes. They can also rise from year to year.
Older adults get price break on Medicare for 2023
The government said it’s lowering the monthly cost for Medicare’s outpatient coverage by 3% next year — an unusual direction that’s going to save older adults about 3% on Part B insurance and the first decrease in a decade. President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday...
Medicare study reveals confusing, complicated enrollment process
An independent survey of more than 1,000 Medicare beneficiaries reveals an enrollment process that is unjustifiably overcomplicated, outdated and, once enrolled, beneficiaries do not fully understand their plans. This may not be a surprise to anyone who has interacted with the Byzantine Medicare maze, but with enrollment approaching 20% of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nursing home surprise: Advantage plans may shorten stays to less time than Medicare covers￼
Patricia Maynard was in a nursing home recovering from a hip replacement in December when her Medicare Advantage plan notified her it was ending coverage. Her doctors disagreed with the decision. “If I stayed, I would have to pay,” Maynard said. “Or I could go home and not worry about a bill.” But going home was also impractical: “I couldn’t walk because of the pain,” she said. She appealed the pla n's decision.
Toni Says: My Medicare Supplement premium is out-of-control. When can I change?
We have received a 20% increase for our Plan F Medicare Supplement that is effective Oct. 1. I am a 70-year-old female in good health, but my husband, Fred, is undergoing cancer treatment. Also, his cardiologist has advised him that he may need a pacemaker. My friends have advised me...
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...
getnews.info
The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare
Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medicare Might Pay for Your SilverSneakers Membership — Here’s How To Check Your Gym Eligibility
The average cost of a gym membership across the U.S. is $45 per month according to a recent survey by TotalShape.com, as reported by GOBankingRates. For seniors on a fixed income, it can be hard to...
ValueWalk
Hospice Care: Medicare Makes It Affordable, But Read The Fine Print
The rising costs of health care cause some people to skip or delay seeking services they need. But with hospice care, by comparison, there are usually fewer financial concerns, mainly due to the Medicare Hospice Benefit, which can cover up to 100% of hospice services. Still, not everything in a...
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage in the headlines: 14 stories to know
From premium decreases and study findings to star ratings and plan expansions, here are 14 Medicare Advantage stories Becker's has reported since Sept. 12. Monthly premiums for Medicare Advantage plans are expected to decrease around 8 percent next year, CMS said Sept. 29. AHIP President Matt Eyles lauded the decrease in a statement.
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Part B premiums, deductibles to decrease in 2023: 7 things to know
Medicare Part B premiums and deductibles are set to decrease in 2023, one year after. 1. The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees is $164.90 for 2023, a decrease of $5.20 from 2022, according to a Sept. 27 CMS fact sheet. 2. The annual deductible for all Medicare...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Medicare Part B Premiums: Some Welcome Good News
In a year headlined with rising inflation, increasing costs, and concerns about Social Security’s solvency, America’s seniors could use a little good news. It came on September 27th when CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, announced that 2023 Medicare Part B premiums would be lower than in 2022.
VTDigger
Medicare Advantage question at gubernatorial debate
The gubernatorial debate which I watched Wednesday night was very powerful and both candidates are to be applauded for a job well done!. However, one question about health care and the state employees not wanting a Medicare Advantage plan for retirees showed the governor's acceptance of the total privatization of Medicare and his lack of knowledge about the rights of union negotiations.
CNET
How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance
Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
Social Security Changes To Know About for Fall 2022
The concept behind Social Security has remained essentially the same since it was conceived back in 1935. However, the specific details regarding funding, payout amounts and other factors are subject to change on an annual basis. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men – Here’s Why...
money.com
Health Care Expenses in Retirement Average $67,000 — Even With Medicare Coverage
When planning for retirement, health care costs can be one of those budget line items that takes a back seat to other cost-of-living expenses. But even with a Medicare insurance plan, American retirees will likely have to pay tens of thousands of dollars — with a handful of people hitting the six-figure mark — in out-of-pocket health care costs, new research finds.
beckerspayer.com
18 payers to join CMS value-based Medicare Advantage model for 2023
CMS' Value-Based Insurance Design program for Medicare Advantage plans is growing for 2023, expanding to 52 participating organizations, the agency said Sept. 29. CMS estimates the number of enrollees covered by the program will increase by 24 percent this year with the new participating organizations, according to a news release.
healthleadersmedia.com
Medicare Payment Cuts Could Lead to Fewer Beneficiaries Served
A survey of physicians reveals the potential ramifications of the impending 8.5% slashing of Medicare rates in 2023. — Many providers are considering reducing or eliminating the number of Medicare beneficiaries served to offset looming Medicare payment cuts, according to a survey conducted by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA).
seniorresource.com
Tips and Tools for Family Caregivers
Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Caring for an aging parent or other loved one over a period of time can be very challenging both physically and mentally. Fortunately, there are a number of tips and services you can turn to that can help lighten the load. Here are several to consider.
KGW
Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0