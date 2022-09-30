ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ahwatukee Foothills News

3 crashes in 4 days on 1 block underscore street dangers here

Sylvia Charbonneau has been lucky for the 15 years she has lived on the east side of 48th Street just north of Elliot Road. While Ahwatukee residents for at least six years have complained of reckless motorists zooming along the 40 m.p.h. street at freeway speeds, Charbonneau said she hasn’t seen any around her.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
fox10phoenix.com

Tinder meet-up turns into an armed robbery at Phoenix hotel, followed by a pursuit

PHOENIX - Police say after several days on the run, two suspects involved in Tinder meet-up that turned into an armed robbery have been arrested. It all started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix Police officers responded to report about an armed robbery near 43rd Avenue and Beardsley Road. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim met a woman by the name of "Sonya" on the online dating app, Tinder.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Loop 101#Eb#Wb#Loop 202 South Mountain#Us 60
cohaitungchi.com

10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ

You are reading: Hikes around phoenix | 10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () You don’t even need to leave the city limits to enjoy beautiful hikes around Phoenix. Looking out over the city from some of the high ridges, you can see the entire metropolitan area, including many of the well-known rock formations, like those in Papago Park, as well as Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The body of an unidentified man was...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
fox10phoenix.com

MCSO: 2 dead after shooting near Gila Bend Community Park

GILA BEND, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened near Papago Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday afternoon, not far from the Gila Bend Community Park. At 1:36 p.m., Sgt. Calbert Gillett says deputies were dispatched to a shooting call in the area. When...
GILA BEND, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Box truck knocks down Mesa light pole, ends up in canal

MESA, Ariz. - A man has been hospitalized in Mesa after a box truck struck a light pole and careened into a canal on Saturday, police said. It is unclear what caused the crash, but police said the impact left a light pole lying in the street near Main Street and Gilbert.
MESA, AZ
KGUN 9

Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy