Veterans Benefits Administration claims processors didn't follow proper procedures, report says
A report released by the Veterans Affairs Inspector’s General office found a majority of Veterans Benefits Administration claims processors did not follow proper procedure while processing disability claims for VA benefits.
ceoworld.biz
Common mistakes new managers make and what to do instead
CEOs and senior managers are more concerned than ever with increased turnover and a lack of engagement. One important way of ensuring that your organisation doesn’t lose staff is supporting new managers to succeed in managing their teams well. There are four key areas that new managers often make mistakes in: Mindset, Vulnerability, Trust and Availability.
Chanel Porchia-Albert On Baby Dove’s New Doula Campaign, Improving Black Maternal Outcomes And Increasing Access To Care
NewsOne sat down with the Brooklyn-based maternal health advocate Chanel Porchia-Albert to learn more about the campaign and her journey in the doula industry. The post Chanel Porchia-Albert On Baby Dove’s New Doula Campaign, Improving Black Maternal Outcomes And Increasing Access To Care appeared first on NewsOne.
ceoworld.biz
Helping Employees in Adapting to New Software
Onboarding new employees efficiently is arguably one of the most crucial stages of looking after any business’ key assets – the workforce. Every HR professional knows that in order to keep their personnel happy and successful in their jobs, one of the most important things to get right from day one is ensuring that new hires can use all the company’s various software packages for their job roles.
Poets and Quants
Crafting A Compelling Career Vision For Your MBA Application
Articulating your career vision is one of the most critical elements of your entire business school application. A strong career vision not only helps you stand out in the MBA application process, it’s essential for your admissions interviews. It will also help you hit the ground running when you begin your MBA because recruiting and job search begin as early as your first day at school.
psychologytoday.com
Improving the Evaluation of College Teaching
Most colleges and universities rely heavily on student evaluation of teaching to evaluate faculty. Teaching evaluations should also be designed to help the development of the instructor together with student learning. Teaching evaluation needs to be conducted in multiple ways for valid and reliable results that can aid students and...
Opinion: Independent Medical Practice Demurs Amidst Emerging Innovative Models of Care.
Innovative Care Delivery Model Needs A Logistic And Infrastructural Update. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Amidst imminent transitions across the medical care continuum and along with evolving Merrit-based physician reimbursement model, so is the model of care delivery system. As a consequence of that transition, independent medical clinics and physicians' performance, quality of care, and efficiency are coming more than ever under scrutiny.
beckerspayer.com
18 payers to join CMS value-based Medicare Advantage model for 2023
CMS' Value-Based Insurance Design program for Medicare Advantage plans is growing for 2023, expanding to 52 participating organizations, the agency said Sept. 29. CMS estimates the number of enrollees covered by the program will increase by 24 percent this year with the new participating organizations, according to a news release.
thepennyhoarder.com
Got a HS Diploma or Work Experience? Earn up to $34/Hour at CVS Health
CVS Health, a health solutions company, is hiring a care management associate. You may work from home full time from anywhere in the United States. Your working hours will be four shifts each week during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in your time zone. You will do one late shift from 12:30 to 9 p.m. EST each week and a rotating Friday late shift every quarter. The pay ranges from $18.30 to $33.65 per hour.
seniorresource.com
Tips and Tools for Family Caregivers
Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Caring for an aging parent or other loved one over a period of time can be very challenging both physically and mentally. Fortunately, there are a number of tips and services you can turn to that can help lighten the load. Here are several to consider.
babyboomers.com
Why Should You Choose Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nursing As a Career?
As we age, our bodies tend to slow down; our bones weaken, we get exhausted fast, and, many times, we face difficulties in performing the simplest of tasks. When one gets to this point in life, one needs someone to lean on. It is then that such people can turn to Adult-Gerontology nurses for primary care specifically.
getnews.info
Nationally-Recognized Medicare Expert Jae Oh To Host The Medicare ABCs Webinar
Certified Financial Planner and author, Jae Oh, announces plans to host Medicare ABCs, an information-only webinar to dissect Medicare, its features, and benefits. Jae Oh, a renowned Medicare expert, licensed insurance producer in multiple states, and author of the highly-rated Maximize Your Medicare (Allworth, 2022), is set to share his wealth of knowledge with the rest of the world as he hosts Medicare ABCs. The information-only webinar will hold on Saturday, October 8th, at 10 AM EDT. The recording will also be available for those unable to watch the live webinar.
According to Companies Undergoing a 6-Month Experiment, a Four-Day Workweek Does not Decrease Productivity
inbusinessphx.com
Transforming Healthcare with Value-Based Care and Health Equity
Employers continue to struggle with healthcare costs and how much benefit they can provide for the dollar. It comes down to the quality of the care that’s provided to their employees and the ability to easily access high-quality, high-value care. We are seeing a few major trends converging in...
