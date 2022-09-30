Read full article on original website
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA—Gwinnett County officials have announced nine hiring events that will take place across the county in October. The county is recruiting nearly 2,500 election workers to help at the polls for the upcoming general election. With the potential to earn up to a $390 stipend, poll officials...
