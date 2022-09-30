Read full article on original website
Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?
I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
Money tree plant care, watering and how to braid
Money plants are attractive, easy-to-care-for indoor plants that are said to bring luck and fortune. Here's how to take care of them.
Golf.com
No Rocks Required: Get this USA cooler for year-round fun on and off the course
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
How I Organize Serving Platters and Bowls in My Kitchen with Very Limited Storage Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I absolutely love serving bowls and platters, but I didn’t have an organized way to display them. Because my boyfriend and I stay home most weekends, we like to plate out dinners on fun serveware to zhuzh up the presentation, making the meal a little more exciting. It’s a great habit, but it threw a wrench into my kitchen organizational system for the longest time.
Want noisy miners to be less despotic? Think twice before filling your garden with nectar-rich flowers
Noisy miners are complicated creatures. These Australian native honeyeaters live in large cooperative groups, use alarm calls to target specific predators, and sometimes help raise the young of other miners. But they’re perhaps best known for their aggressive and coordinated attacks on other birds – a behaviour known as “mobbing”. We conducted a study investigating some of the possible factors that influence mobbing. We were interested in whether access to human food left on plates at cafes, or a high nectar supply thanks to planted gardens, might give urban miners extra energy and time to mob other species more often. We...
Fabric Pumpkins: Easy Fall Craft
Well, our temps here may still feel like summer, but every store we walk into reminds us that it’s technically fall, and that the HOLIDAYS ARE ALMOST HERE! (Throwing shade at you Costco, with your glittering Christmas trees that assaulted our senses weeks ago as we walked in sweating.)
7 Festive Fall Candles You Might Even Prefer Over Pumpkin Spice
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Don’t get Us wrong — like any fan of fall, we love pumpkin spice everything. Give Us a pumpkin spice latte or pastry, and we’re in heaven. But we totally accept that this sweet scent isn’t for everyone. […]
This Is TikTok’s “It” DIY Halloween Decor of 2022 — And How to Pull It Off
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Country diary 1922: how to frustrate invasive winter moths
People with pear, plum, apple, or cherry trees will do well to “grease-band” the main trunk of their trees now without delay. This is done to prevent the females of the winter moth from crawling up, when they have emerged from the cocoon, and laying eggs in the leaf and flower buds, to their great injury in spring. The life history of the winter moth is as follows: the green caterpillars (commonly called “loopers” because of their method of progression) hatch out in spring and feed on the young leaves and flowers, weaving their web around them. They pass down into the soil during early summer and pupate there. The females are wingless and emerging in October, can get into the trees only by crawling up. That is the moment to catch them and frustrate their designs. Bands of grease-proof papers about eight inches wide should be smeared with “tangle-foot” or some such sticky substance and then tied round the main stems of the trees a foot or two up. These bands should not be removed till the end of March.
