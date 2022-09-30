Read full article on original website
Related
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Celtics needed to make room for Blake Griffin on Friday.
Red Sox President Responds To LeBron James’ Boston Comments
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy was asked about the comments made on the city of Boston by Los Angeles Lakers star and Red Sox part-owner LeBron James. However, rather than allowing his fandom — being a Massachusetts native — to direct his stance on the matter, Kennedy took a more objective approach when inserting his two cents on the comments.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Signing 6x NBA All-Star
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Boston Celtics are signing Blake Griffin. Last season, the six-time NBA All-Star averaged 6.4 points per game for the Brooklyn Nets.
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
The Boston Celtics have signed former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy on LeBron saying he ‘hates’ Boston: ‘LeBron has his own opinions’
Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy addressed recent comments made by Lakers All-Star LeBron James, doubling down on his hatred for Boston despite being a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group.
Celtics Agree To Deal With Former Perennial All-Star: Report
The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed a former perennial All-Star days after Robert Williams' injury diagnosis.
Former New York Jets Iron-Man & Albany Coach Died Saturday
Most of the time, when reporting these stories, we don't really know the person we are writing about. This time I do. Former 16-year NFL veteran and UAlbany assistant football coach, Jim Sweeney unexpectedly passed away on Saturday. The news rocked the New York Jets organization and Sweeney's friends and family at the University at Albany.
Yardbarker
Celtics sign Blake Griffin to one-year contract
Griffin spent the last season-and-a-half with the Brooklyn Nets, after taking a contract buyout from the Detroit Pistons in 2020-21. He was a valuable supporting piece that season, averaging 10 points per game in a complementary role alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, hitting 38% of his three-pointers and starting all 12 of their playoff games. Griffin's shooting declined last year, but he still played 56 games for Brooklyn, starting 24.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rachel Nichols Announces New Gig: NBA World Reacts
It's been eight months since Rachel Nichols parted ways with ESPN in the wake of some very heated internal controversy. But it appears that Nichols is going to be back soon, and will make her return in a lucrative new gig. On Friday, Nichols took to Twitter for the first...
NBA・
Miami Heat: Boston’s Blake Griffin signing sees another PF off the table
The Miami Heat have just wrapped up another successful training camp and are now just days away from the start of preseason. Now left with looming decisions to make for their opening night roster, team president, Pat Riley, and the Heat front office’s attention and expectations are fully geared towards winning the 2023 NBA championship.
AdWeek
Longtime NBA Journalist, Broadcaster Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former ESPN NBA journalist and sportscaster Rachel Nichols is joining the Showtime Sports in a multi-platform role, the network announced Friday. “We...
NFL・
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player They Just Signed
The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward Kaiser Gates, who they recently signed on September 30.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0