Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are still hurting small businesses in our area. Local restaurants continue having trouble getting certain products and ingredients for their customers. Ted’s Restaurant in Birmingham is only one of many restaurants forced to either adjust how they do business or pay more money...
Bham Now
7 stores with the best stomp-worthy cowboy boots in Birmingham
Y’all, we live in Alabama—our country side is bound to come out every now and then. With cooler weather, rodeos and Halloween around the corner, it’s time to make sure you have a good pair of cowboy boots on hand. Here are seven stores around the Greater Birmingham Area to find boots worth stomping in.
Bham Now
Trussville Makers Market
Join us for our second Trussville Makers Market! Free event, all ages. This curated market will feature local artisans and their works. Please email Raquel@ferusales.com to apply to be a vendor. Please include pictures of what you will be vending.RSVP. Time & Location. Oct 02, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM...
Bham Now
5 of the most fun haunted houses within two hours of Birmingham to visit this spooky season
It is officially Halloween time here in Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where the best bloodcurling screams will be in these five haunted houses in Birmingham and within two hours of downtown. 1. Nightmare at 3008. Located off Decatur Highway is Nightmare at 3008, an award-winning haunted house just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coming soon: Seven restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area
Hearing about the opening of a new restaurant or bar is almost always refreshing news, particularly given the tumultuous past two years of closings, labor shortages, and food prices. While there won’t be a “back to normal” in the restaurant industry for the foreseeable future, restaurateurs are doing their best to forge ahead. At least five new restaurants have opened in the Birmingham area in the past month. Looking forward to adding more restaurants to your list? Look out for these upcoming eateries and bars.
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
wbrc.com
First Alert for dry and beautiful fall weather this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday and the first full week of October! Temperatures are pretty close to average for this time of the year with most of us in the 50s this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear. High pressure remains in place across the Southeast keeping us dry with comfortable temperatures. The only active weather across the eastern half of the country is the rain across the Northeast associated with the remnants of Ian. The remnants will likely remain across the Northeast over the next 24-48 hour and it will finally move out into the Atlantic and away from the United States. We are looking at another dry and mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures today will likely warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will remain light from the northeast at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures will likely cool into the lower 70s by 7 PM and into the 60s afterwards.
shelbyal.com
The Patch at Helena Hollow
Helena Hollow is a family owned & operated farm with years of history & memories waiting to be made by others! Tickets for "The Patch" can be purchased online or in person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
styleblueprint.com
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama
Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
Photos: BobaMania Celebrates Grand Opening of Midtown Village Location
BobaMania is officially bringing boba tea to Midtown Village and celebrated the grand opening of their second Tuscaloosa store Friday. The store, located at 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 434, kicked off the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and featured a special appearance from Mayor Walt Maddox, who commended the business for continuing to be successful in Tuscaloosa.
Addison crowns 1-year old Saige Hall homecoming princess
ADDISON, Ala. – Sept. 16, 2022, was a special night in Addison. It was homecoming, and the Bulldogs took on Waterloo, but that wasn’t the highlight of the evening. After the homecoming court was announced, 1-year-old Saige Hall, who is battling stage 3 kidney cancer, was crowned homecoming princess. According to her mom, Sadie Hall, there was not a dry eye in sight. “When we got the call saying that the senior class wanted to honor her in a big way, I never would’ve guessed this is what they had planned. There were honestly no words, just tears. We just felt...
birminghamhomeandgarden.com
Dining Out… with Automatic Seafood
Adam Evans found his culinary calling early. He spent much of his childhood gardening with his grandfather and cooking their harvest with his grandmother and mother. In college, Adam worked summers as a line cook at The Grand Hotel in Fairhope, Alabama. And even though he graduated with a degree in psychology from Auburn University, he decided to return to his earliest passion—food. Along his path, Adam found well-regarded mentors while working various positions in New Orleans, New York City, and Los Angeles. In 2012, he garnered national recognition from Esquire and Bon Appétit magazines while serving as executive chef for The Optimist in Atlanta.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
Senior Day at Oktoberfest 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism pulled out all the stops Thursday morning and early afternoon for area elders at Oktoberfest Senior Day, celebrated at the Festhalle. With wooden tables and folding chairs filling the outdoor event space during the cool morning, many seniors opted to find places to sit in the sunshine while others warmed up by cutting a rug. Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Gerry Marchman, along with several people from their office made their way through the crowd greeting familiar faces and making new friends. Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons was all smiles and in...
wbrc.com
Birmingham family physician says more flu cases expected this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flu season is approaching quickly and health experts believe we’ll see more flu cases this year than the past few. Dr. Erin DeLaney says she expects there to be more cases this flu season, mainly because the precautions many took during the COVID-19 pandemic have softened. For example, less people are masking and staying home nowadays than the past couple years.
wbrc.com
Fall fire season in full swing: Dry October could mean more brush fires for Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) says dozens of fires across our state have burned hundreds of acres over the last few days. Right now, we’re in fall fire season. While these fires aren’t uncommon in our area this time of year, this week they are especially prevalent.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Missing Birmingham woman found safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham Police say a missing woman has been found safe. Police say Barbara Boykins went missing on October 1. She is now safe and at home. ORIGINAL: The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for critical missing person, Barbara Boykins.
wbrc.com
Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022. Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening. We will continue to update this story as...
weisradio.com
Fall Festivities Calendar
🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
wbrc.com
Bessemer Police searching for missing man
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police say Ricardo Carlos Jefferson was reported missing on September 28, 2022. He was last seen leaving his home in a 2015 gray Nissan Juke with the license plate 1A0182U. If you...
Comments / 0