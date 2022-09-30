Read full article on original website
Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place on Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Fairfax County hospital: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead after being dropped off at a Fairfax County hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to police. Fairfax County Police said the man was dropped off at the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia around 8:18 a.m. on Sunday. Police said...
Police discover 2-year-old shooting victim while responding to Southeast DC crash
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. discovered a two-year-old shooting victim as officers responded to a car crash in Southeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says around 12:24 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 2500 block of Q Street for a crash. Once there, officers discovered a two-year-old boy in one...
Two Juveniles Sought in Car Theft With Child Inside in Northwest DC: Police
Two minors were involved with stealing a running car that had a child inside in Northwest D.C., according to police. Of the juveniles, only one got into the black Jeep Cherokee at around 1:13 p.m. while it was running on Georgia Avenue NW and Kenyon Street NW, authorities said. The...
Police search for two men involved in stabbing outside of Hyattsville restaurant
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are searching for two men involved in a stabbing outside of restaurant Saturday night. According to Hyattsville Police, the incident happened outside of a restaurant in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street in Hyattsville around 11:30 p.m. Police say after the stabbing...
DC police officer in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Bowie
An off-duty D.C. Police officer was hospitalized on Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the details.
Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in DC just after midnight on Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q Street Southeast in DC for a traffic accident around 12:24 p.m., but they found the boy in the back […]
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court in Owings Mills.At around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the scene and located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Medics then transported the gunshot victim to an area hospital. Police said he remains in critical condition.Anyone who may have information about this crime or the individual(s) who committed it is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Andy Amaya was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block...
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
18-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - An 18-year-old man was killed after a shooting Saturday night in Northeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded the 1300 block of Adams Street around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who was identified...
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run collision on Park Heights Avenue Saturday
BALTIMORE-- Officers were sent to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a report of a hit-and-run collision around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.After arriving at the crash site in Northwest Baltimore, officers located a 51-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle, police stated.According to a release, investigators learned the man was struck as he was attempting to get into his own vehicle by an unknown sedan. Police say, that sedan then fled the scene, heading southbound on Park Heights Avenue. After locating the victim medics transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after. Crash Team investigators responded and are handling this case. Anyone with information about the hit and run are prompted to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Baltimore, Police Say
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Baltimore in an early morning incident on Saturday morning, police say. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue, where there was a reported hit-and-run.
Detectives are seeking help in locating suspects in regards to an ATM theft
On September 30, at 4:00 p.m., the suspects entered the carryout located on the 1600 block of north Milton Avenue and removed the ATM.
Off-duty DC police officer struck by vehicle in Bowie supermarket parking lot
BOWIE, Md. - An off-duty D.C. Police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket at the Vista Gardens Marketplace located along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
Man killed in Northwest DC shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
19-year-old charged after man found dead in Loudoun County home
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a man was found dead in a Loudoun County home Friday and, according to the sheriff's office, the suspect was found in the victim's vehicle in another county. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the home, located...
Violent shooting that injured two teens Saturday rattles Catonsville residents
BALTIMORE -- A shooting near a Catonsville shopping plaza left two teenagers with serious injuries on Saturday night, according to authorities.Officers learned of the shooting around 9:05 p.m, police said.They found the two boys—ages 16 and 17—with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The 16-year-old boy had been shot once while the 17-year-old boy had been shot multiple times, police said.They were taken to a local hospital where are listed in critical condition, police said.Video footage of the shooting shows a person walking up to the two teenagers and then the flash of light from that person's weapon as they fire it...
Suspect In Custody After Shooting Officer During Dispute In East Baltimore, Police Say
A suspect is in custody after a police officer in Maryland was shot on Friday afternoon in East Baltimore, officials announced. The incident unfolded at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in the 1100 block of East Chase Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officials said that the...
Man shoots himself in foot at gun show in Virginia, police say
CHANTILLY, Va. — A man is injured after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at the Nation's Gun Show Friday afternoon, authorities said. Around 3:47 p.m., troopers with the Virginia State Police heard a single gunshot at The Nation's Gun show inside the Dulles Expo Center, located at the 4320 Chantilly Shopper Center.
