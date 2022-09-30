ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD

WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

21-year old Rehobeth man and friend indicted for shooting death of father

“An extensive investigation into the previously unsolved July 6, 2021 homicide of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk has resulted in the indictment of the victim’s son and another man for murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. A Bristol County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down...
SEEKONK, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Indicted in Alleged Rental Housing Scam

Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey has announced the indictment of a New Bedford man in connection with a rental housing scam that allegedly defrauded tenants in the city's Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities. Thirty-five year old Victor Tiu Lopez is facing 15 counts of larceny and two counts of witness intimidation....
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Providence Sunday night. A heavy police presence was seen at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues. Police say one person was shot in the shoulder and taken to Rhode Island Hosptial with non-life-threatening injuries. No word on any suspects at […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Mass State PD investigating serious crash in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Foxboro early Sunday morning. According to a release, just before 3:30 am., troopers, along with other emergency personnel responded to a SUV crash on I-95 north in the area of exit 13. When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle […]
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Terminated Fall River police officer facing 11 charges as trial set to begin Monday

The trial of a terminated Fall River police officer is scheduled to begin on Monday. Michel Pessoa was initially indicted on the charges of one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violation with bodily injury, three counts of intimidation of a witness (misleading), three counts of filing a false report by a public officer and one count of malicious destruction of property.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Car totaled after crash in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A car was totaled following a crash on Homestead Avenue in Rehoboth Saturday night.  Rehoboth’s Police and Fire departments responded to the scene around 11:30 P.M.  Firefighters from both Seekonk and Attleboro also responded.  No information about the driver has been released.  
REHOBOTH, MA
Public Safety
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford man indicted in connection with apartment rental scam on the South Coast

Defendant Targeted Prospective Tenants in Spanish-Speaking and Immigrant Communities. “A New Bedford man has been indicted in connection with a rental scam that defrauded prospective tenants in Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities looking for affordable housing, and for threatening the life of a witness, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Victor...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
liveboston617.org

Booking Photo and Report: Officers Recover a Firearm After Shots Fired Call in Roxbury

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
