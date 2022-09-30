ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 17

Daniela Hustler
2d ago

You, portlanders leave him some cookies and a cup of milk. Then go vote for Kotek (same way you voted for brown) Happy times!

Reply
25
B I L L
2d ago

Mike Schmidt and Jo Ann Hardesty likely know his name and address and still won't do anything about it.

Reply
19
candycane
2d ago

we Democrats must ban those racist white CCTV cameras. Defund police. You love it and you know you will vote Democrat in November.

Reply
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KXL

Another Deadly Weekend In The Rose City

Portland, Ore. — Two men are dead following shootings in the early morning hours of both Friday and Saturday. Portland Police say one shooting was in Hazelwood neighborhood, the other in the Wilkes neighborhood. There were also two deadly stabbings in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. In all, four people died as a result of homicide in Portland this weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Burglary#Police#Southeast Franklin Court
kptv.com

4 murders in 24 hours is ‘tragic coincidence,’ Portland police say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland has seen four murders in a 24-hour period. This includes two deadly stabbings downtown, one near West Burnside and Northwest Third, and 12 hours later, another near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch. On Friday morning, a person was shot and killed near the 200th block of Southeast 18th Avenue, and 23 hours later, another person was shot near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake Oswego Review

Tires punctured on more than 50 vehicles in NE Portland

Police are asking the public for information about the late Friday or early Saturday vandalism.More than 50 people had the tires on their vehicles slashed in Portland's Roseway neighborhood late Friday or early Saturday. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 9 a.m. Sept. 1, a resident in the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue called police about having two tires punctured overnight. The officer then found more than 30 people within the area of Northeast 72nd to 77th between Sandy and Alameda also suffered tire damage. As the investigation continued, another 20 victims in a multiblock area west of Roseway Heights Middle School. There may be more victims. Police said anyone who needs to make a police report can go to their online reporting site and reference case number 22-263990. Photographs and invoices with damage costs also are beneficial. Anyone with home surveillance cameras also is asked to check their footage. If anything suspicious is noticed, officials ask that you email: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention North NRT. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire In Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say a person in mental crisis set a fire at an apartment building downtown early Friday morning. The fire on Southwest Broadway near Columbia did not spread to other apartments. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

Taxi driver's shooter arrested in Mt. Scott-Arleta; out on bail

A taxi driver came under fire and was wounded; he drove himself to the hospital. His attacker was arrested, but...The story received great media attention: A taxi driver for Radio Cab was shot while driving from N.E. Glisan Street at Interstate 205 at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 1st — and then he drove himself to a hospital. He even had the presence of mind to get the license number of the vehicle used by the shooter. That license number made the hunt for the attacker easy for East Precinct officers, and an arrest was soon made. But what...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy