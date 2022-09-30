ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KREM2

Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
POST FALLS, ID
theshelbyreport.com

Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Return Idaho to our true values

Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews respond to burning barn near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. – Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
SPANGLE, WA
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Kovacs seeks reversal of commissioners' decision

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs has filed a court appeal seeking to restore his salary that commissioners cut in half in August. A petition for judicial review was filed last week in district court. It alleges that Commissioners Bill Brooks, Chris Fillios and Leslie Duncan exceeded their authority when they made the “unprecedented” decision to slash Kovacs’ pay. He alleges that, in doing so, commissioners have impeded his ability to perform the duties of his office.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

State names 2023 Teacher of the Year

POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

State of Spokane County address returns after three years

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

'It's been a great tool'

COEUR d’ALENE — Ignite cda’s original redevelopment district, the Lake District formed by the Coeur d'Alene City Council in 1997, was a success. That’s how Councilwoman Christie Wood sees it. “We’ve done a lot of tremendous, really good things with urban renewal,” she said. “I think...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Fire crews respond to structure fire near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Fire crews responded to a confirmed structure fire in Spokane County Sunday afternoon. The fire started on the 1700 block of East Smythe Road near Spangle around 2 p.m. Sunday. Responding fire crews include Spokane County Fire District #3. According to neighbors, the fire started in...
SPANGLE, WA
KREM2

Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down

SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on I-90 in Post Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90, about three miles from the Idaho-Washington border. ISP said the crash...
POST FALLS, ID
