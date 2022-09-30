Read full article on original website
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
theshelbyreport.com
Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
KHQ Right Now
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
KHQ Right Now
Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
EB I-90 between US 195 interchange and Hamilton to close two lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. — You should expect to see some travel delays on I-90 heading eastbound. WSDOT says they will be closing the left two lanes of Eastbound I-90 between the US 195 interchange and Hamilton Street from Sunday to Wednesday. Over the next four days, crews will be doing maintenance work from 7 p.m to 5:30 a.m. WSDOT says to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews respond to burning barn near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. – Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
FOX 28 Spokane
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Kovacs seeks reversal of commissioners' decision
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs has filed a court appeal seeking to restore his salary that commissioners cut in half in August. A petition for judicial review was filed last week in district court. It alleges that Commissioners Bill Brooks, Chris Fillios and Leslie Duncan exceeded their authority when they made the “unprecedented” decision to slash Kovacs’ pay. He alleges that, in doing so, commissioners have impeded his ability to perform the duties of his office.
eastidahonews.com
State names 2023 Teacher of the Year
POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
State of Spokane County address returns after three years
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'It's been a great tool'
COEUR d’ALENE — Ignite cda’s original redevelopment district, the Lake District formed by the Coeur d'Alene City Council in 1997, was a success. That’s how Councilwoman Christie Wood sees it. “We’ve done a lot of tremendous, really good things with urban renewal,” she said. “I think...
Fire crews respond to structure fire near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Fire crews responded to a confirmed structure fire in Spokane County Sunday afternoon. The fire started on the 1700 block of East Smythe Road near Spangle around 2 p.m. Sunday. Responding fire crews include Spokane County Fire District #3. According to neighbors, the fire started in...
Spokane County Sheriff Pushes Back Timeline to Disband Homeless Camp
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich believes the scramble to install a fence around a large homeless camp near Interstate 90 and Freya Street is “optics to win over the neighborhood.”. He said having one way in and out of Camp Hope violates the state fire code, but that doesn’t...
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down
SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on I-90 in Post Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90, about three miles from the Idaho-Washington border. ISP said the crash...
