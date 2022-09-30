ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Baltimore, MI

The Ann Arbor News

2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72

The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

18-year-old killed in road rage shooting in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police believe road rage is what’s behind Friday night’s deadly shooting of a teenager in Eastpointe. Home surveillance video from a nearby residence captured the moments leading up to the shooting at the intersection of Stricker and David avenues near East 8 Mile Road.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Detroit News

Warren streets surrounding train derailment closed until Monday

Roads surrounding the site of a train derailment in Warren on Thursday will remain closed until Monday, police say. East and westbound Stephens Road and 9 Mile Road are both closed west of Groesbeck Highway, where the derailment occurred. Police are hopeful all roads will be fully open by Monday morning.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
FRASER, MI
abc12.com

Fired sheriff's deputy charged with attempting to solicit a minor

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A fired Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy was arraigned on a felony charge for attempting to solicit a person he believed was a 15-year- old girl for sexual purposes. 33-year-old Jared Frederick Salisbury is charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

