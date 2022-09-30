Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UB renames North Campus quad for Willie Evans, who stood up for civil rights
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo is recognizing a football star of its past who helped make a stand for civil rights at a difficult time. The school on Friday unveiled a plaque renaming the Porter Quad on the North Campus as the Willie Evans Quad. Willie Evans...
Dr. Jeff Gingerich elected as St. Bonaventure's 22nd president
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeff Gingerich has been elected the 22nd president of the nation’s first St. Bonaventure University. Friends, family, and hundreds of others gathered Saturday at the Reilly Center in support of Gingerich, for his formal installation ceremony. Gingerich said owes much of his success to his...
commUNITY spotlight: Alex Burgos, young leader in Buffalo's Hispanic community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex Burgos is 24 years old and not afraid to take on leadership in his community. "I think for young leaders in Western New York, particularly from the Hispanic community, it means remembering where we came from and people that have paved the way for us to be here," he said.
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
commUNITY spotlight: Meet Sheila Rayam, the new executive editor of The Buffalo News
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sheila Rayam made history when she was named the executive editor of The Buffalo News. She is the first Black journalist to hold the position. During an interview for commUNITY on Channel 2, Rayam discussed the job and diversity. "I believe strongly that newsrooms should reflect...
Amherst man shot in Buffalo
Buffalo Police tells WBEN that a 39-year-old Amherst man was hit multiple times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Read more here:
spectrumlocalnews.com
Erie County acquires nearly 57 acres from ECC for new Bills stadium
ECC is transferring just under 57 acres of land near Abbott Road, which previously had the college’s athletic fields, to Erie County in order to make way for the construction of the new Buffalo Bills stadium. After that, the land, 56.9 acres to be exact, will go to New...
Unique fundraiser takes people ‘over the edge’ Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A unique fundraiser will be taking people “over the edge” on Saturday. During a fundraiser for Oishei Children’s Hospital and the United Way, participants will rappel down 20 stories off the M&T Plaza Building on Main Street in downtown Buffalo. Friday, they held a practice run. donations raised will help mothers […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Plaintiff awarded $30 million in lawsuit against pastor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plaintiff has been awarded $30 million in a case against a pastor at a church in East Aurora over three decades ago. A jury awarded the money after it was found that a former pastor at St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church, Douglas D. Thore, molested the plaintiff, referred to as “Doe” […]
Blue pumpkin event benefits the Buffalo Police K-9 unit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blue pumpkin sale on Saturday gave people the opportunity to support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit. Organizers say it's all in honor of fallen officer Craig Lehner, who worked in the K-9 unit. The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests...
Seneca Gaming Corporation holds annual Every Child Matters walk
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seneca Gaming Corporation and executives gathered Friday in Niagara Falls for their second annual Every Child Matters walk, bringing awareness of the tragedies that took place. The event, which began at 5:30 p.m., featured special guest speakers with motivational speeches. After that, the walk took place.
Checking in with Buffalo natives about impact from Hurricane Ian
The path of Hurricane Ian is impacting millions, including Buffalo natives. Hurricane Ian has taken a devastating toll on Florida's southwestern coast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The Prom' opens at Shea's, runs through the weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — And here in Western New York - get your formal wear ready because it's time for prom in September. The musical, is on stage at Shea's Performing Arts Center through this weekend. The show tells the story of four down-on-their luck Broadway stars, who try to...
Bird scooters now in North Tonawanda
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Another mode of transportation is coming to North Tonawanda. An electric scooter company called Bird delivered scooters to Western New York late Saturday night. They are already in big cities. This is not the first time they're coming to Western New York. Dunkirk and Olean...
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Saturday afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street where detectives say a 39-year-old Amherst man was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday night. Officers responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of Edison Avenue, where they say a 32-year-old male was shot. The male was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
Veterans have recently become the target of a scam to pay outlandish fees for copies of their military discharge papers. A company out of Phoenix, Arizona, named DD214 DIRECT, charges veterans $79 for a copy of their papers or $119 for an e-mail copy with a hard copy to follow. However, they should never have to pay anything. After leaving military service, veterans should file their discharge papers with the Clerk’s Office in the county where they reside. The original papers are always returned to the veteran. A FREE certified copy will be provided to the veteran, or parent, spouse, dependent or child of the veteran at any time. There is never any reason to pay fees for these records. NYS Military Law prohibits disclosure of information on the discharge papers to anyone else without the written authorization of the veteran. These papers are preserved permanently and will always be available when needed.
United States Pumpkin Record To Be Broken in Lancaster, New York
A family in Lancaster, New York is trying to break the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever recorded in the United States of America. You might be shocked to learn that the pumpkin was born on June 16 this year and is already knocking on the door of 2,500 pounds. That means the pumpkin was growing, at one point, 50 POUNDS A DAY!
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
John Mellencamp will perform at Shea's in June
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The summer concert season might have wound down, but new shows are constantly being announced. That includes John Mellencamp, who will perform at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on June 16, 2023, as part of his "Live and In Person 2023" North American tour. There are 76 dates in all, starting in February.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0