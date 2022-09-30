Hidden camera found inside fake smoke detector in UTSA student's apartment
An investigation is underway at University of Texas at San Antonio housing facilities after a hidden camera was discovered inside a fake smoke detector in one student's apartment, campus police said.
In a Facebook post , UTSA police said the camera was found inside a unit at University Oaks, a student housing center operated by Campus Living Villages. Following the discovery, University Oaks staff began testing devices inside all living units to make sure they're "working smoke detectors."
UTSA police requested the assistance of the FBI in the ongoing probe, according to the online statement. What's more, the university is assembling a team to conduct inspections of all student living accommodations, including those at Alvarez Hall, Chisholm Hall, Chaparral Village, Guadalupe Hall and Laurel Village.
"We want to assure you that your safety and well-being remain our top priority and the university is directing all the necessary resources toward addressing this situation," university police said in the social media post. "At any time, if you notice anything suspicious in your apartment, residence hall or shared spaces, contact UTSA police immediately."
UTSA police urged students who suspect a device in their living area may be detecting more than just smoke to call (210) 458-4242 and make a report.
