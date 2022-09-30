Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to buy 6.2-acre tract from Lakeside Baptist Church in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is making the largest expansion of its grounds since it first opened in 1987.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Henrico County announced in a press release that the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will acquire a 6.2-acre parcel along its western edge from the Lakeside Baptist Church. The garden purchased the tract from the church for $1.9 million.

According to the county’s release, to pay for the parcel, the garden will raise $1.15 million from donors and the county will contribute a total of $750,000 over three years.

“We’re honored Lakeside Baptist Church approached us with this opportunity and extremely grateful to Henrico County for making it possible,” the garden’s President and CEO Brian Trader said.

“The church and the garden have been wonderful neighbors over the past four decades, and this ensures the church’s legacy will continue. It also provides additional future opportunities as the garden seeks to serve the community in exciting and innovative ways,” Trader said.

Located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue, the garden currently encompasses 82 acres of land. The new parcel borders the garden on its northern and eastern sides. It includes a sanctuary built in 1963 and classroom buildings totaling 23,700 square feet, the county’s release said. Under the purchasing agreement with the church, ownership of the new parcel will transfer to the garden in 2025.

