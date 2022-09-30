ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WNEM

Flint enters final phase of lead pipe replacement

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has entered the final phase of its lead pipe replacement program. The city has replaced 95 percent of its lead pipes as of Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The city was supposed...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

$45 million Detroit roof repair fund opens applications Saturday

New home repair applications in the city of Detroit will open Saturday, the second phase of a $45 million program to fix roofs and help with other improvements. The program, which will pay to fix about 2,000 roofs, is expected to fix its first 200 roofs this fall. The first repairs began last week after the Detroit City Council approved $2.9 million this summer for the first set of houses to begin the process. The work is expected to continue through 2024 for round one repairs and go until 2026 for applicants in the second go-round.
DETROIT, MI
Flushing, MI
Detroit News

Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase

The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

Train Derailment in Michigan a Near Miss From Being Toxic

A train derailment Thursday in Warren, Michigan, was a near miss from becoming a deadly toxic tragedy. It was a close call Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 7:30 am when a train derailed in Warren, Michigan. A Canadian National train was hauling 151 cars near 9 Mile Road and Stephens...
WARREN, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Exchange Building in Detroit Brings High Rise Condominium to Greektown

The Exchange Building in Detroit’s Greektown neighborhood is being built from the top down, and will house residential and commercial spaces. Things are looking up at the 16-story-tower Exchange building, quite literally. The luxury high-rise condominium, located at 338 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit, is being built from the top...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit-Based Developers Celebrate Grand Opening of Woodward West in Midtown

Detroit-led and Black-developer backed, Midtown’s latest apartment development building has a lot to celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late September with Mayor Duggan and other city officials, including City Council President Mary Sheffield (D-5) and Councilman James Tate (D-1). “We believe that as Detroit continues its...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sunny Friday before tropical storm clouds move into Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Friday afternoon!. Let’s call today the pick day of the week here in Metro Detroit, as that sunshine will burn through the morning fog nicely, warming us nicely all day. We will see mostly sunshine this afternoon with highs ranging from 65-70 degrees, with a...
DETROIT, MI
multihousingnews.com

Jonathan Rose Acquires 2 Senior Communities in Greater Detroit

The affordable assets changed hands for a combined $16.2 million. Jonathan Rose Cos. has acquired two affordable senior housing communities totaling 393 units—Lakeland Place Apartments and Bowin Place Apartments—in Detroit, for a combined $16.2 million. Capital One provided FHA 223(f) financing for both communities. Rose Community Management will manage the assets and Rose Community Builders will be in charge of the upcoming renovation process at both properties.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait

Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI

