World

The Independent

‘Record numbers of nurses leaving the NHS’

Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, according to a new analysis.More than 40,000 have left the health service in the past year – one in nine of the workforce, data examined by the Nuffield Trust for the BBC has shown.The think tank said many of these were highly skilled and knowledgeable nurses with years more work left.The Nuffield Trust said there is increasing evidence that stress and the need for a better work-life balance is driving nurses to leave.Unless something is done, the Government will struggle to hit its target to recruit an extra 50,000 nurses...
HEALTH
BBC

HC-One admit failures and will shut Whittlesey home

One of the UK's largest care providers said it would close one of its homes after admitting "shortcomings in care" and failures in local leadership. HC-One has said it would shut The Elms in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, and admitted it had "not been able to provide the right standard of care".
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Countess of Chester Hospital ordered to make improvements

An under-fire hospital trust has made some improvements but more work is needed, a health watchdog has found. Countess of Chester Hospital was previously ordered to make urgent improvements after a damning inspection found its maternity unit was unsafe. The department was found to have a dangerous lack of staff...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Patients rate Gobowen hospital best in country

An orthopaedic hospital in Shropshire has been rated the best in the country for overall patient experience. Patients from the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen, near Oswestry, were asked to rate how they found the hospital. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) report, completed in November...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Drug kingpins who set up 'industrial scale' lab capable of producing £10million-a-month worth of amphetamines have 'unduly lenient' jail sentences extended

Two men involved in a multi-million-pound operation that produced huge quantities of amphetamine have seen their prison sentences increased - after judges ruled they were 'unduly lenient'. Andrew Gurney, 51, from Birmingham, and Keith Davies, 56, from Buckinghamshire, were jailed in June for their involvement in a professional conspiracy to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

