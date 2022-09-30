Read full article on original website
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
‘Record numbers of nurses leaving the NHS’
Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, according to a new analysis.More than 40,000 have left the health service in the past year – one in nine of the workforce, data examined by the Nuffield Trust for the BBC has shown.The think tank said many of these were highly skilled and knowledgeable nurses with years more work left.The Nuffield Trust said there is increasing evidence that stress and the need for a better work-life balance is driving nurses to leave.Unless something is done, the Government will struggle to hit its target to recruit an extra 50,000 nurses...
BBC
HC-One admit failures and will shut Whittlesey home
One of the UK's largest care providers said it would close one of its homes after admitting "shortcomings in care" and failures in local leadership. HC-One has said it would shut The Elms in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, and admitted it had "not been able to provide the right standard of care".
BBC
Countess of Chester Hospital ordered to make improvements
An under-fire hospital trust has made some improvements but more work is needed, a health watchdog has found. Countess of Chester Hospital was previously ordered to make urgent improvements after a damning inspection found its maternity unit was unsafe. The department was found to have a dangerous lack of staff...
BBC
Patients rate Gobowen hospital best in country
An orthopaedic hospital in Shropshire has been rated the best in the country for overall patient experience. Patients from the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen, near Oswestry, were asked to rate how they found the hospital. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) report, completed in November...
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears
Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
msn.com
Mother-of-two, 57, who thought she had 'long Covid', found dead in mental health clinic
A swimming teacher who believed she had Long Covid and was developing dementia was found dead in a mental health clinic on her birthday, an inquest heard. Sandra Kirk was found dead in the bathroom adjoining her Cygnet hospital room in Woking on August 2 last year. The mother-of-two's mental...
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
Women warned to be on lookout for symptoms of deadly condition that they probably think only affects men
IF you think heart attack, you probably imagine a middle-aged bloke clutching his chest while he drops to the floor. That’s the standard image on TV. But heart attacks kill 77 women every day in the UK – and women are 50 per cent more likely to be wrongly diagnosed when it comes to coronary problems.
Law student, 26, died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face appointment with his GP, NHS officials say
A law student died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face GP appointment, the NHS has admitted. David Nash, 26, from Nantwich in Cheshire, had four phone appointments with GPs and nurses between October and November 2020. He was denied an in-person consultation, despite telling practice staff that he was suffering...
Drug kingpins who set up 'industrial scale' lab capable of producing £10million-a-month worth of amphetamines have 'unduly lenient' jail sentences extended
Two men involved in a multi-million-pound operation that produced huge quantities of amphetamine have seen their prison sentences increased - after judges ruled they were 'unduly lenient'. Andrew Gurney, 51, from Birmingham, and Keith Davies, 56, from Buckinghamshire, were jailed in June for their involvement in a professional conspiracy to...
My brother has two months to live after doctors gave him paracetamol for back pain by mistake
MANY people have aches and pains. But when Darren Mulqueen woke up in agony 18-months-ago, he decided a trip to the GP was necessary. The 34-year-old from London was told by the doctor that the pain was muscular, and was sent away - being told to take some paracetamol. He...
Doctors remove 50 AA and AAA batteries from woman's gut and stomach
Doctors removed dozens of batteries from a woman's GI tract.
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid variant BF.7 spreading rapidly and could be dominant within weeks
Another new Covid subvariant has been detected and is now spreading rapidly around the world - already making up a quarter of new cases in some countries. BF. 7, also known as BA. 5.2.1.7, is now making up 25% of cases in Belgium and 10% of cases in Denmark, France and Germany.
Woman dies 25 days after arriving at A&E complaining of shoulder pain
A WOMAN who went to an hospital with shoulder pain tragically died just a few weeks later after receiving a shocking diagnosis. The unnamed 76-year-old first said she experienced pain in her left shoulder, forearm, and elbow several weeks before seeking medical help. Soon after, she developed a similar pain...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
