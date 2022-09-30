Read full article on original website
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
Number of patients stuck in beds but fit to leave hospital on rise – NHS data
The number of people stuck in hospital beds who are fit to be discharged is on the rise and currently higher than last winter, NHS England figures show.NHS data analysed by the PA news agency shows increasing numbers of people in England are well enough to leave hospital but are taking up beds due to a lack of social care, support or accommodation in the community.August data for England saw the highest average number of delayed discharges since the current data began to be collected last December.In August, an average of 13,388 people per day were in beds but were...
BBC
Health critical incident expanded across Nottinghamshire
A critical incident alert has been expanded across the whole of Nottinghamshire's healthcare system. NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire said "extreme pressures" across the county's hospitals had led to the move so "coordinated additional steps" could be made to prioritise care. Hospitals have seen high demand alongside difficulties in discharging patients...
BBC
HC-One admit failures and will shut Whittlesey home
One of the UK's largest care providers said it would close one of its homes after admitting "shortcomings in care" and failures in local leadership. HC-One has said it would shut The Elms in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, and admitted it had "not been able to provide the right standard of care".
Law student, 26, died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face appointment with his GP, NHS officials say
A law student died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face GP appointment, the NHS has admitted. David Nash, 26, from Nantwich in Cheshire, had four phone appointments with GPs and nurses between October and November 2020. He was denied an in-person consultation, despite telling practice staff that he was suffering...
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds
Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
Woman 'is raped in NHS hospital car park by stranger in broad daylight'
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was raped by a stranger in an NHS hospital car park in broad daylight. Security has been stepped up at Royal Liverpool Hospital after the woman was sexually assaulted in its NCP multi-storey car park on Sunday, September 18. Merseyside Police says...
‘Record numbers of nurses leaving the NHS’
Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, according to a new analysis.More than 40,000 have left the health service in the past year – one in nine of the workforce, data examined by the Nuffield Trust for the BBC has shown.The think tank said many of these were highly skilled and knowledgeable nurses with years more work left.The Nuffield Trust said there is increasing evidence that stress and the need for a better work-life balance is driving nurses to leave.Unless something is done, the Government will struggle to hit its target to recruit an extra 50,000 nurses...
BBC
Social care: 'Emergency' over lack of workers, bosses say
There is a "national emergency" in health and social care due to the lack of care workers, NHS leaders have said. Up to 1,500 people are medically fit but cannot leave hospital because of a lack of social care, the Welsh NHS Confederation said. It has led to calls to...
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
BBC
'Toxic culture' of abuse at mental health hospital revealed by BBC secret filming
Humiliated, abused and isolated for weeks - patients were put at risk due to a "toxic culture" at one of the UK's biggest mental health hospitals, BBC Panorama can reveal. An undercover reporter at the Edenfield Centre filmed staff using restraint inappropriately and patients enduring long seclusions in small, bare rooms.
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
Many families still experiencing barriers to care home visits, campaigners warn
“Too many” care home residents are facing serious challenges in getting vital support from their loved ones during coronavirus outbreaks, with families still experiencing barriers to visits, campaigners have said.A coalition of organisations has written to local health and care leaders calling on them to end harmful isolation practices in care settings.It follows a letter sent at the start of the year, which urged local leaders to ensure that restrictions on contact are proportionate.The groups, which include the Relatives & Residents Association (R&RA) and Rights for Residents, expressed “sadness and disappointment” that they are needing to write again.They say some...
Latest Covid surge a ‘heavy straw on camel’s back’ for every hospital in UK
Every hospital in the UK is under significant pressure and a new Covid surge is “a very heavy straw on the camel’s back”, health leaders have warned. At least eight hospitals declared a critical incident, cancelled operations or asked people not to come to A&E unless they were seriously ill last week. One of Britain’s most senior emergency doctor said there were links between incidents like these and the rapid rise in hospitalisations for Covid, up nearly 37% in a week to 7,024. While the Office for National Statistics said it was too early to say if an autumn Covid wave had begun, health leaders said ministers need to urgently address staffing shortages.
BBC
The challenges facing Scotland’s NHS this winter
There have been a series of warnings about the state of Scotland's NHS as the fallout from the Covid pandemic still grips the health service. Bosses and frontline staff are worried because pressures like longer A&E waiting times have come in the summer - ordinarily the quietest period of the year.
BBC
Newport: Radiology failures led to baby placed into care
Radiology failures and social services' decisions wrongly left a premature six-month-old baby in care for 26 days, a family has claimed. The mother-of-two shared her story after reading about another Welsh family's experience. She said specialists should have been involved earlier and felt "punished". Newport social services would not comment...
BBC
Weston-super-Mare care home told to improve after inadequate rating
A care home that provides services for people with mental health issues has been rated as inadequate by inspectors. Sherwood Lodge in Weston-super-Mare has lost its "good" rating and been told by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to make a number of improvements. In its report, the CQC said some...
BBC
Mark Mardell reveals he has Parkinson's disease
Former BBC presenter Mark Mardell has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The former Europe and North America editor shared the news on the podcast Beeb Watch, telling ex-colleague Roger Bolton he was "fine and dandy" but his voice was "rather strange and weak". "I'm getting used to...
