Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Hypebae
Self-Portrait Delivers a Candy Colored Palette for SS23
London-based label Self-Portrait explored a new sartorial mood for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Under the helm of Han Chong, the brand presented a range of candy-colored pieces to welcome the new season. “I wanted to create a collection that was vibrant and sensual and full of energy, one that celebrates...
hypebeast.com
HYPEBEAST Magazine Returns With "The Frontiers Issue" Featuring Cover Star NIGO
Following a time of pause since 2020, HYPEBEAST magazine makes its return to publishing with issue 30, The Frontiers Issue. Featuring a special edition cover with NIGO, the publication ventures upon a world far different than it was before – a place of multiple realities that are somehow both intensified and dismantled with every passing moment.
hypebeast.com
S’YTE Looks Back at Rock History For New FW22 Collection
This season, S’YTE reverts to its signature layered aesthetics and deep palettes to create a collection that features outerwear, suits, knitwear and statement accessories. Playing on its overarching musical themes, the Japanese label looks to rock and other influential subcultures such as skins, punks and neo-psychedelic hippies to provide the inspiration for its Fall/Winter 2022 offering. In typical rock fashion, S’YTE incorporates a mixture of leathers into the collection that comes expertly treated with wash processes to achieve a worn-in look. Leather fabrics are paired with reversible fur on oversized jackets, creating a fusion of textures while also adding an extra layer of warmth for the cooler months.
Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2023
Dean and Dan Caten brought their surfboards along for the ride this season with this collection that was all about wave running and a never-ending summer. The designer brothers, who wake board and wake surf in Mykonos, layered lots of beachy pieces into this fresh, fun collection that came in a kaleidoscope of color.
Slowear Teases Womenswear Ambitions at Milan Fashion Week
SLOW-WOMEN: Slowear is testing the waters for its womenswear range, currently accounting for between 5 percent and 10 percent of its sales. And for the first time it hosted a Milan Fashion Week presentation to unveil the spring collection. Welcoming guests at Slowear’s flagship in the arty Brera district —...
hypebeast.com
Shygirl Breaks the Mold With Debut Album ‘Nymph’
On September 30, South London-born musical artist Shygirl released her debut album Nymph. Since jumping on the scene, the singer/DJ has generated considerable buzz due to her energetic electronic hits that channel several elements of fantasy. Now with the artist’s breakout album, she is solidifying herself as not just a newly-minted UK staple, but an international rising star.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary Continues With A “Malachite” Makeover
The Nike Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary hasn’t offered much in terms of high-profile collaborations, but it’s delivered dozens of compelling solo efforts from the Swoosh. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design from 1982 emerged in an eye-catching mix of “Malachite,” blue, gold and white colors. The majority...
Akris Women’s RTW Spring 2023
Akris looked 100 years young on Saturday night in Paris. The family-owned Swiss fashion house is marking its centennial and creative director Albert Kriemler sent out a smooth, sprightly collection steeped in what he calls “timeless modernity.”. He kicked off the open-air display at the foot of the Palais...
hypebeast.com
Rei Kawakubo Served Muted Elegance at COMME des GARÇONS SS23
Rei Kawakubo is the quietest oracle in fashion, but her house — COMME des GARÇONS — speaks in volume. It has paved the (run)way for more than 50 years, existing as a monolithic fashion house that’s more than just an incubator of great design, but a hub for creativity. CdG’s work over the years has rightly become grail-worthy and often a source of inspiration for designers and fashionistas alike, so when Kawakubo comes to Paris Fashion Week, you best be paying close attention.
hypebeast.com
Christian Dior SS23 Serves Baroque Grunge on the Parisian Runway
Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).
hypebeast.com
Pace Founder Unveils New Gallery in New York's Tribeca Neighborhood
The inaugural group exhibition will feature work from Julie Curtiss, David Hammons, Shahryar Nashat and more. Arne Glimcher, founder and chairman of Pace Gallery, unveiled a new project space dubbed 125 Newbury. The new location is named after the address of the original gallery Glimcher opened in Boston in 1960...
Hypebae
Loewe SS23 Offers a Lesson in Phygital Fashion
Loewe presented its Spring/Summer 2023 offering at Paris Fashion Week, with a collection that centered around Anderson’s flower of the season: Anthuriums. Blurring the lines between physical and digital, SS23 probed its audience to consider “the reality of clothing,” through playful experimentation between silhouettes and shapes. Anderson’s showcase was complete with “shrunken” dresses, twisted knits and miniature leather jackets alongside enamel metal tops feeding further into this season’s floral motif.
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds Plaid Tartan Accents To The Air Force 1 Low
Since the onset of Fall, The Swoosh has enjoyed casting its roster of lifestyle silhouettes with a festive sampling of “Tartan” fabrics. With the introduction of the textile coming by way of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, the Beaverton-based brand is readying itself for the gift-giving season by extending synonymous red and green plaids onto its most beloved models.
hypebeast.com
Ed Sheeran Becomes a Pokémon Trainer in the Music Video for "Celestial"
Ed Sheeran may be a four-time Grammy winner with four #1 albums to match, but if he had it his way he’d probably be a Pokémon trainer. No, seriously: Sheeran is an avowed Pokémon fan who has a super-sized collection of plush Pokémon toys and recently cut “Celestial,” the theme song for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. “Celestial” recently received an official music video, and in it, Sheeran gets to live out his Pokémon dreams.
hypebeast.com
Thom Browne SS23 Just Wants to Have Fun
Thom Browne is nothing but a spectacle, consistently providing jaw-dropping moments on the runway. For Spring/Summer 2023 — which was womenswear-centric at Paris Fashion Week — the American designer welcomed his usual perfected chaos to the French city, and it was a standout moment of the week. For his SS23 menswear, which debuted back in June, Browne got its kink on by fetishizing punk undertones. Jockstraps, anchor-shaped muzzles, exposed underwear, chokers and more fluttered between tweed, whereas SS23’s womenswear couldn’t be further away from this concept.
hypebeast.com
JID Debuts Heart-Wrenching Visual for Single “Money”
Last month, JID shared a thoughtful but dark music video for his song with Kenny Mason, “Dance Now.” The rapper-singer has now returned with an official visual for another The Forever Story cut, “Money.”. The video follows two young brothers in the countryside of what’s likely Georgia,...
hypebeast.com
Nike's Air Max Plus 3 Arrives in Rainbow Gradients
First debuted in 1990, the Air Max Plus 3 was brought back to life in 2019 and has seen a limited number of brightly-toned colorways over the past few years. For its latest iteration, Nike dresses the pairs in colorful gradients with stacked “Tuned Air” text graphics across the mesh uppers.
hypebeast.com
Unboxing: National Geographic Brings the Ocean’s Vibrant Color and Texture to All-New Apparel Capsule
National Geographic’s all-new merch capsule rallies a new generation of adventurers to redefine the bounds of outdoor exploration through a contemporary lens. Comprised of a graphic T-shirt, a woven pullover hoodie and jogger set and a zip-up jacket, the anticipated capsule presents on-trend styles fashioned to get you moving, exploring and inspired by the wonders of the marine biome. The capsule will live amongst National Geographic’s women’s, men’s and unisex apparel collection, which will launch across select stores throughout Walt Disney World Resort®, Disney Springs®, Disneyland Resort® and Downtown Disney®. The collection adapts illustrations of fascinating organisms to conjure a new appreciation for the ocean’s vast and diverse ecosystems while providing versatile street and sport appeal for modern-day adventurers.
