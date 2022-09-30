Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO