Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
Christian Bale Reveals The One ‘Star Wars’ Role That Could Persuade Him To Join The Disney Franchise
Christian Bale has made fresh fans with his recent appearance as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, but there’s one role in another franchise that he would entertain – to satisfy the kid in him. The star of the Dark Knight trilogy and Oscar winner (for The Fighter in 2011) told The Hollywood Reporter he could be persuaded to join the Star Wars franchise – but only to continue the work of the famous but unidentified stormtrooper who banged his head on the doorframe in the background of A New Hope. Bale said: “All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap
Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
ComicBook
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elizabeth Olsen Wants Scarlet Witch to Team Up With the X-Men Now That Hugh Jackman Is Bringing Wolverine to the MCU
Hugh Jackman’s surprise return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” is one of the biggest film stories of the week, but Marvel stalwart Elizabeth Olsen is only just finding out about it. The Scarlet Witch got the news about about Jackman’s return broken to her ‘On the Carpet,’ powered by DIRECTV at Variety’s Power of Women, and she expressed shock over the revelation.
Digital Trends
The best horror documentaries
Documentary films can often be written off as just a bunch of National Geographic specials or educational deep dives on world-changing folks and phenomena, socioeconomic subjects, and other textbook explorations of the universe as we know it (or don’t know it). But for cinema-goers who want to learn about something a bit more sordid, uncomfortable, or downright terrifying, there are horror documentaries. Some of these titles are about the horror genre itself, while others explore more esoteric matters, such as the many terrors of sleep paralysis and killer clowns for hire.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 7 Introduces Two Classic Marvel Characters
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has utilized a lot of deep cuts from the Marvel Comics world, bringing an eclectic swath of heroes, antiheroes, and villains to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to characters directly tied to the mythos of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), the show has featured some lesser-known characters from comic canon — and it looks like Episode 7 is no exception. A newly-released clip from the show's seventh episode confirms that Man-Bull (Nate Hurd) and El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett) appear on the show, as they violently get into a fight that damages Jen's car. So, who exactly are these off-kilter Marvel characters? Here's what you need to know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
The best horror movies based on true crimes
A word of caution: Many of the nonfiction incidents we’ve linked out to in this article are quite disturbing, but our own write-ups of the movies themselves feature no gratuitous details. Just a friendly warning if you plan on clicking a link or two. Sometimes the truth is far...
'Jurassic World' Director Says There 'Should Have Only Been One' 'Jurassic Park'
Director Colin Trevorrow says that he had navigate sharing the story in a different way than the original 1993 Jurassic Park Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow is admitting that the original 1993 film should have been the only Jurassic Park film made. Amid Dominion making $1 billion at the global box office, Trevorrow, 46, told Empire magazine on Thursday that he had to find a way to evolve the franchise. "I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the...
Digital Trends
The best horror movie prequels
A friendly disclaimer: As this is a prequel film roundup, we’ll be discussing some cinematic details that could spoil certain elements of other movies in each of the following franchises. Have you ever wondered how the annual Purge got started in the first place? Have you pondered the question...
Popculture
Selena Gomez Is Working on Rebooting Beloved '90s Movie
Selena Gomez just wrapped up Only Murders in the Building Season 2 at Hulu, and is already working on her next project. According to Deadline, sources say 20th Century is developing a reboot of the 1988 film Working Girl, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. Gomez is said to be in final negotiations to be a producer on the film, which is being adapted by Ilana Pena. No other details are available at this time, but Deadline noted that the film is likely to premiere on Hulu.
ComicBook
Fan-favorite Marvel Movie Trilogy Now Streaming on Hulu
Marvel fans have something to smile about this weekend as one of the company's most beloved trilogies makes its way to a new streaming home. Blade is now playing over at Hulu along with Blade II and Blade: Trinity. It's a fun time to get into a little vampire action with Wesley Snipes. Over the past 20 years, the Daywalker has only grown more popular with audiences. A lot of Marvel Studios critics argue that the massively-successful movie franchise could learn a thing or two from this old trilogy. With the Blade movie being shaken up after the director left the project, Marvel fans could end up crowding around their TVs for a trip down memory lane this weekend.
Digital Trends
3 shows you need to watch on Hulu this weekend in your free time
Many of us are spoiled by streaming services with hundreds, nay thousands, of movies and shows to watch on demand. Yet, the entertainment pause is a very real thing, where you sit down in front of your TV, and even with a huge collection of media at your fingertips, simply cannot decide what to watch. We’ve all been there, and it can certainly be frustrating. It can really grind your gears when you’re sitting around trying to decide, and all of that free time is slowly evaporating. No one wants to see their personal time go to waste — we get it. To help a little, we’ve gathered some excellent shows to watch on Hulu for the weekend. Don’t forget, there are some really great movies and shows coming to Hulu in October, just in time for Halloween and spooky season.
Digital Trends
The Midnight Club final teaser will send a chill down your spine
Mike Flanagan wants to scare you. For the past five years, Flanagan has crafted some of the creepiest films and shows just in time for Halloween. These include The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. Like clockwork, Flanagan is back with his next horror series, Netflix’s The Midnight Club.
Ralph Macchio Says He’s Been Kept in the Dark About the New Karate Kid Movie
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. It's time for another trip to the dojo. On Sept. 16, Sony announced plans for a new Karate Kid movie to be released June 7, 2024, described as "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." But that's all the detail that the studio provided.
Comments / 0